Argentine leaders condemn Johnson’s speech, but urge humanitarian flights – MercoPress





Argentine leaders condemn Johnson’s speech, but urge humanitarian flights Monday, December 27, 2021 – 09:55 UTC

Argentina insists it has nothing to do with LATAM Airlines no longer serving the Falklands Argentina authorities this weekend condemned an announcement by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson regarding the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War next year. In his Christmas message to the islanders, Johnson assured that “one thing that remains absolutely unchanged is the United Kingdom’s commitment to the Falkland Islands and its people”. “It’s as firm a commitment as when General Moore accepted General Menendez’s surrender. And I can promise you now that this will not change,?? he added. Johnson also recalled that “even the International Table Tennis Federation, despite vociferous protests from some sectors, recognized the inviolable sovereignty of table tennis players of the Falklands.” In response to those statements, Argentina’s Malvinas minister, Guillermo Carmona, replied that “invoking military arguments is not necessary.” Carmona added that “when reason is lacking, militaristic rhetoric appears.” He also lamented that Johnson’s speech seems to be ignoring “38 years of Argentine democracy.” The official also said he was confident Argentina would regain sovereignty over the islands “by invoking the reasons given to us by international law and the exercise of diplomacy.” Meanwhile, Tierra del Fuego governor Gustavo Melella said Johnson’s comments were “a violation of international law.” and dozens of United Nations resolutions demanding “the end of colonialism in the world.” At the same time, Argentina’s Foreign Ministry reiterated over the weekend insisted that everything was ready to offer humanitarian flights to Chilean citizens living in the Falkland Islands and stranded there, unable to return to their country, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the cancellation of regular air services between the islands and the South American mainland. The Foreign Office said it had recognized the British government’s point that most people were from Chile. Therefore, does the new offer include flights that would depart from Argentina to pick up the Chilean nationals and take them directly to Punta Arenas or any other Chilean airport? ?to manage personal, health or family matters.?? The Argentine Foreign Ministry insisted “that neither the cause of the isolation suffered by the inhabitants of Malvinas, nor any negative point can be attributed to the Argentine Republic, given the gesture of goodwill expressed and repeated by our government .”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.mercopress.com/2021/12/27/argentine-leaders-condemn-johnson-s-speech-but-insist-on-humanitarian-flights The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

