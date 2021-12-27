Sports
Washington shows no fight (except against each other) in 56-14 Dallas debacle
Most of the fight the Washington Football Team displayed in Dallas on Sunday took place on its own sidelines and featured two players from the club physically interacting, not the Cowboys.
Early in the second quarter, with the hosts well on their way to a resounding and mind-numbingly easy 56-14 win, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen exchanged words and eventually a punch.
While Allen’s punch doesn’t quite match Paynes’ face, the entire scene was a perfect summary of the entire evening for the Ron Riveras club: totally dysfunctional.
That dysfunction was apparent almost immediately.
Washington’s defense actually forced a kick on his first action of the game an event that would prove to be a highlight for the group. But Taylor Heinicke threw an interception on his first try of the procedure, and nine snaps later, Dak Prescott found an exceptionally wide-open Ezekiel Elliott for a touchdown.
Prescott made contact with an equally uncovered Dalton Schultz on his next possession to rise 14.
For the Cowboys’ subsequent score, Prescott wouldn’t even have to collect a jumble. Instead, Demarcus Lawrence pulled a Heinicke pass and trudged 40 yards the other way for yet another trip into the end zone. The flight was up and not even close.
Heinicke and the Washington offense actually had their own six-pointer as they tried to put up a little resistance, but that touchdown was caught by a fourth from Dallas and then a fifth from Dallas (which ended in the arms of a left tackle) and, amazingly , a sixth from Dallas.
At halftime, the Cowboys were leading 42-7. The 42 points meant they scored more in one half of football than anyone else in two halves in week 16.
Sure, it’s fair to mention that the visiting side was without Landon Collins, William Jackson III, Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis, so it’s not like Prescott, Elliott and the receivers were racing a powerful unit. That works out to four different first stringers that were inactive.
But you know what’s also fair to mention? The effort and execution of the other healthy startups and their accompanying backups will be remembered as one of the most embarrassing outings in the organization’s history.
If a fan of Burgundy and Gold somehow made it through the entire beatdown, that person has either fallen asleep or needs to see a psychologist.
By the way, let’s not let the offense slip away without a fair share of criticism. Having written his worst performance with the franchise the last time he saw Dallas, Heinicke was even more helpless this time. His crew’s quest for momentum was as fruitless as a meat-lover’s pizza.
Even the special teams were outmatched, as a Tress Way punt was blocked in the third quarter, resulting in the game’s seventh touchdown for those with the starred helmets. None of Rivera’s team was spared at AT&T Stadium.
For accuracy, the Cowboys’ eighth and final trip came down the goal line thanks to a Cooper Rush-to-Malik Turner attack. Rush came to relief from Prescott before the third quarter ended and was lucky enough to fill his own stats.
With that, all touchdowns in Dallas have been processed.
Now, crazy as it is to say after the debacle, Washington was looking for a win to stay on the periphery of the NFC playoff photo head in this edition of the “rivalry.”
Less than four hours later, Rivera, his staff and his players are looking for something else: answers.
No, the coach’s rebuilding of this collective operation was not going to happen overnight. That said, it certainly feels like the progress he’s made since he came on board in January 2020 was all but erased in that same short space of time.
