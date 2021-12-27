Why MS Dhoni has shockedly retired from Test cricket, Ravi Shastri reveals EVERYTHING | Cricket News

Former India captain MS Dhoni shocked the world in 2014 when he retired from Test cricket in the midst of the Border-Gavaskar trophy down under. Dhoni decided out of the blue to withdraw from the longest format after a draw at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with Virat Kohli taking over in the middle of the series.

Ravi Shastri, who was the team manager at the time, recalls Dhoni meeting him after the draw and telling him he wanted to chat with the players in the locker room as he thought the former skipper would address them about the outcome of the match. The former India head coach said he is confident that Kohli will be the player to lead the Indian team after Dhoni.

I knew that the moment MS Dhoni finishes, Virat Kohli is the man in the lead. He (MS Dhoni) knew who was the next leader in line, Shastri told Star Sports. He waited for an opportune moment to make the announcement. He knew how much his body could handle and he wanted to extend his white ball career. When your body tells you it’s enough, it’s enough, there’s no question about that, he added.

Well, it came as a surprise. He came up to me and said I wanted to say something to the boys. I said sure. I thought he would say something about the draw. He comes out. I just saw the faces in the locker room. Most guys were in shock when MS made the announcement. But that’s MS for you, Shastri added.

"I thought if I can't get the best out of Rohit I'm a failure as a coach" – Ravi Shastri

Meanwhile, Shastri believes the dismissal could be a blessing in disguise for Kohli, who can now focus more on his battle.

I think it’s the right way to go (2 captains for white ball and red ball cricket). This could be a blessing in disguise for Virat and for Rohit. I don’t think in this bubble life era one man can handle all three (captain in all three formats). It’s not easy at all, Shastri said.

We are both quite aggressive, we played to win, we realized very quickly that we needed 20 wickets to win, and decided to play cricket aggressively and fearlessly. It sometimes meant losing games, but once you got one across the line, it’s contagious.