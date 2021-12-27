Nordonia ice hockey roars through the first month of the season

Rich Cinalli said this year would be different for ice hockey in Nordonia.

After seeing his team play a heavy forecheck style on offense in recent seasons, the Knights Nordonia coach switched to a more possession-based style.

“We play a very different kind of hockey where we own the puck and pass with speed,” Cinalli said. “We don’t have those big bodies that we’ve had for the past few years.”

To say that the new style has paid off in the first month of the season is an understatement

After winning just two games last winter, Nordonia’s record stands at 4-4-1 overall.

The Knights were also 2-0 in the Blue South Division of the Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League, after beating their opponents 22-2 in that game.

The Knights defeated Bay November 12-2, 21 and Brooklyn December 10, 10-0 in Blue South games.

The Knights also advanced to the finals of the Nordonia Thanksgiving Tournament for the first time in tournament history. Nordonia lost a tight 5-4 loss to Parma in the final.

Proof of how much progress Nordonia has made came when the Knights hosted Oregon Clay at Gilmour Academy on December 21.

While Cinalli the Eagles was rated as playing at a comparable level to the Knights, Nordonia walked away 7-1/

Nordonia finished with a huge 37-10 lead in shots on target.

“I think it was that we played more as a team. Our most important thing is communication.” said Cinalli. “We move the puck and put good shots on the net. Once that happens, only good things come out.

“We outperform just about every team we’ve played in, even in the losses,” Cinalli said. “You keep putting pucks on the net. We don’t score that many goals, but it doesn’t matter if they are rebound goals, they all count.

Against the Eagles, Nordonia’s topline got the party started.

A goal from second striker Jacob Waite (assisted by Owen Tindall) was followed by an unassisted goal from captain Max Zuschin.

Cinalli noted that Zuchin’s game was symbolic of the change of the knights’ fortunes.

“He’s changed his game a bit. Last year he was the guy who goes into the corner, wreaks havoc and comes out with the puck,” said Cinalli. “This year we’re doing a lot more little details with him. He’s our battery. He’s got to move the puck and he’s doing it.”

The Eagles scored a goal late in the first period to make it 2-1 at the first break, but from there it was all Knights.

Senior defender Josh Krysinski led the attack with a natural hat-trick, including both goals in the season. Krysinski crashed from the blue line and showed a nice shot in traffic.

Krysinski completed the hat-trick early in the first period, when Waite and Tindall got assists.

The second line of knights finished the job.

Freshman forward Noah Vega scored on assists from Brett Rapp and Daniel Kimpton, while Rapp scored the seventh goal unassisted.

“As Brett Rapp moves from defense to attacker, he has really strengthened our second line,” said Cinalli. “Noah Vega did a really good job for us as a freshman.”

One of the reasons for Nordonia’s change of strategy was to keep pressure on freshman starting goalkeeper Kevin Waite. So far, however, the junior has exceeded expectations.

Waite has had two shutouts so far this season and saved nine of ten shots on target in the Clay game.

“He is definitely doing more than expected,” Cinalli said.

Nordonia will return to the ice at Gilmour, hosting North Olmsted, on December 30 at 2:30 PM. The Knights next Blue South match will be at Elyria Catholic on January 5 at 8pm