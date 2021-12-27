Mahomes shakes off uncertainty, leads Chiefs to easy win





KANSAS CITY, Mo. Two months ago, national discourse labeled Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes broken. If only we were all so broken. Mahomes ranks fifth in the NFL with 4,310 yards passing and fourth with 33 touchdown passes for a Chiefs team poised to earn the highest seed in the AFC for a second season in a row and for its third times in the past four years. Despite having a dozen players, including key contributors such as Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce and right tackle Lucas Niang, on the NFLs reserve/COVID-19 list, Kansas City shipped Pittsburgh with ease 36-10 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes’ steady attitude as players came on and off the roster, including Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill, helped determine the Chiefs’ dominance. He never backed down, said Kansas City coach Andy Reid. He got in and got work done during the week with the receivers coming in. It’s what the Chiefs have come to expect from Mahomes. Pats always focused and called in, said linebacker Anthony Hitchens. I know he probably didn’t know early in the week, or even later in the week if he would have his guns. I’m not sure if that played a part, but Pat is always locked in and focused. That’s our man; that’s our quarterback. I expected nothing less from him. Against the Steelers, Mahomes was relentlessly efficient, going 23 of 30 for 258 yards with three touchdowns, putting him the most in Arrowhead history , and no interceptions. This is one of his great games, Reid said. He only played 2 1/2 quarters, but the way he saw things and treated himself out there against one of the better pass defenses in the National Football League, my hats off to him. But it wasn’t just Mahomes when his first touchdown was a 5-yard, first-quarter strike to Byron Pringle. The offensive line gave Mahomes ample time to survey the field. His receivers continued to work to find space between Pittsburgh’s zones. Mahomes slid into the pocket before Pringle flipped open in the end zone, allowing him to pass the football through helpless defenders for an early two-touchdown lead. I like it as a big piece of prime rib, Reid said. We get excited about that. When everyone works together, it’s hard to stop. On a day when Kelce was out and Tyreek Hill had just two catches for 19 yards, none after the first drive of the game, Mahomes helped rally Pringle to a career day . Pringle made his career-high with six catches and finished with 75 yards, the second-highest he’s ever had, in his first two-touchdown game for the Chiefs. He (Mahomes) preached to us all week to come out and take advantage of the opportunities presented to us, Pringle said. He said it again in the tunnel just before we came out.

