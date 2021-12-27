Will Citrus Bowl Help Determine Iowa Football’s Future Quarterback?

ORLANDO, Fla. Even before Iowas football players and coaches landed at Orlando International Airport on Sunday afternoon, questions about the quarterback position’s future hovered like Florida’s humidity.

Could Saturday afternoon’s CT game against Kentucky in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl be the last game for Spencer Petras in a Hawkeye uniform? For Alex Padilla?

Both quarterbacks have shown they can take wins at the Power Five level, but at most one can be considered the Hawkeyes starter going into 2022. Both players have gotten significant snaps in each of Iowas’s last two games. Both also reach an important personal crossroads as their careers will go one way or the other.

Petras has been playing in Iowa for nearly four years, having signed up early in January 2018. The red shirt junior has set a solid 13-5 starter record in two seasons, but his immobility and poorer stats are cause for concern. He was one of 10 current players to graduate earlier this month. The San Rafael, California native would certainly welcome a return of Hawkeye if he is the clear No. 1 QB on January 2. But if Iowa turns to someone else, Petras has enough arm strength, experience, and competitive drive to earn a shot elsewhere for one or even two more college seasons.

Padilla has been in Iowa for three years. His early entry came on January one after Petras’ and got three starts after Petras sustained a right shoulder injury on October 30 in Wisconsin. Padilla’s first two extended appearances were his best (at Northwestern and at home to Minnesota). But Padilla’s performance has suffered statistically and aesthetically since he passed just 22-for-47 for 197 yards with two interceptions in eight lackluster quarters vs. Illinois, Nebraska and Michigan. Like Petras, the Denver-based product has the football IQ and experience to appeal to other FBS programs looking for a starter for the next two (or even three) seasons.

I hope both players will grow and improve as we move forward, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said on Thursday. I hope they both stay here (this spring) and then let the best one win, that kind of deal.

How is Kirk Ferentz handling the quarterback drama?

Ferentz will begin his 24th season as Iowas head coach after Saturday’s game. He has rarely experienced a situation like this when entering a game of bowls, although the lead-up to the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl brings up familiar storylines.

Padilla then fits a bit in the mold of CJ Beathard. We saw enough of Beathard, who even won his only start (at Purdue) earlier in that 2014 season, to understand that he had an intriguing advantage. But coaches then tended to trust Jake Rudock more than the inconsistent Beathard, just as they have now with Petras than Padilla.

Petras fits the Rudock/December 2014 mold in many ways. Petras has led steadily but also failed to show significant improvement over the course of his two years as a starter (57.1% completions and 6.4 yards per attempt as a sophomore, 56.6% and 5.9 yards per attempt as a junior).

Petras health became a question mark after he suffered a abdominal injury in the Big Ten Championship Game loss to Michigan. But Ferentz said Petras had been looking good in training over the past week, and players said Petras and Padilla were splitting reps. Ferentz stated that he would decide this week who will start against 9-3 Kentucky.

What will Ferentz do? Here are his three main options and the possible future consequences:

1) Start Peter. That would be consistent with the coach’s approach during a 10-3 season that Petras is the starter if he is healthy. Ferentz does not treat this as an exhibition; the team goal is to complete an 11-win season for the fourth time in the program’s history (joining Ferentz’s 2002, 2009 and 2015 teams). By going to Camping World Stadium with Petras, Padilla would get a message that he would have to outperform Petras in the spring to jump to the top of the depth chart. Such a message could send him to the NCAA transfer portal. For example, Wyoming (with former Hawkeye assistant Tim Polasek as the offensive coordinator) is advertising his desire to acquire a transfer quarterback.

2) Launch Padilla. Ferentz could make such a decision publicly on two levels. First, it could be sold as Padilla, the healthiest of the two options to go the distance. We haven’t seen Petras start and finish a game against Purdue since October 16. Second, it can be seen as a real 2022 audition for the sophomore red shirt. If Padilla can win this bowl game and look good, he would have a lot of momentum going into the spring, not to mention at least two years of eligibility for a QB1 with an advantage. Such a development could force Petras to explore the portal as a graduate assignment.

3) Have Petras and Padilla share the Citrus Snaps. That seems unlikely, even if that was Ferentz’s 2015 TaxSlayer approach. The veteran (Rudock) started that game in Jacksonville, but Beathard outperformed and was eventually named No. 1 on a January depth chart, moving Rudock to Michigan. While it was messy for that forgettable game, it did help Iowa have a quarterback determination that was the best for its future. Without that TaxSlayer approach, we might never have seen a 12-0 regular season behind Beathard in 2015.

When asked about the 2014 analogy this week, Ferentz bristles at that 7-6 season.

No, I don’t see it that way, he said. Although, it is competition. That’s how I look at it. The good news for us is that we won with both quarterbacks, we both feel good about it. Well, keep watching and see where it goes.

There’s also the Joey Labas factor.

A third Iowa quarterback has been given the chance to show off his stuff during bowling drills. Now that Deuce Hogan has moved to the transfer portal and disappeared from the QB picture, Labas has moved from the scout team to the third team. He’s also taken second-team reps this month. Teammates who watched him play dazzling scout team games earlier this year are still in awe of the 4 foot, 194 pound rookie from Brecksville, Ohio.

He’s certainly done some surprising things that make you say, Wow, strong safety, said Kaevon Merriweather. I’ve seen him throw a Patrick Mahomes pistol and finish it. Escaped from the bag, armed it and completed it. He is certainly also skilled and mobile. That’s what surprised me, how athletic he was. Once he escapes from the pocket, he can make just about any fielding game. He made some pretty good plays against us, against our defense of the first team on scouting.

Mahomes, you say? For an offense that ranks 123rd out of 130 in the country?

Consider Iowa fans everywhere (desperate for a new life as a quarterback to combine with solid units in defense and special teams) intrigued.

Tight Ending Sam LaPorta also praised the exploits of Labas’ scouting team, on the understanding that he doesn’t make the Iowa offense during the season.

He is allowed to freelance a bit at the scouts field. He can do things on the scouts field that we don’t allow, I think, on the so-called varsity field, LaPorta said. To be able to pass and hear the play call and see the whole field and break down the game and point out the (blitzing linebacker) is a lot of things, especially for a young quarterback.

(Now) he takes a lot of steps with just the basics of the attack, the play-calling and things like that.

Ferentz admitted this week that Labas was one of the young players who flashed the bowl prep, but added that the freshman wasn’t quite ready to start, that’s for sure.

When he goes off the map, he’s great. If he does our attack, uhhh, it could be a little playbook, Ferentz said. I’m kidding. But he’s doing well.

Ferentz has further cracked Labas’s improv skills outside the script, now we need to get him on the script.

To which I (and probably others) would reply: maybe that’s the problem with Iowas lack of progress on the QB position in general a reluctance to go off script. Nate Stanley wasn’t much better as a senior in 2019 than as a sophomore. The same can be said about Petras. Perhaps an injection of playmaking power from the pocket was the old Hawkeyes attack it took to come alive.

The (not necessarily) last word on QBs…

Ferentz will meet the media next after Tuesday’s practice here and will most likely provide some QB clarity for this game.

What makes the most sense to me: Give Padilla the start. He played with flu symptoms against Nebraska, then in an untenable situation on entering with a 21-3 deficit against Michigans ferocious pass rush behind Iowas’ helpless offensive line. Let’s see what Padilla can do with the opportunity; it’s not like he’s miles behind Petras. And if Petras’ health is less than 100%, Labas may become the No. 2 option with Petras on emergency duty. That would be a way for offensive coaches to play across the line for the win against Kentucky and play for the future, without completely deviating from Petras.

Whoever takes the first snap on Saturday and how the game unfolds will provide important context for the future of the Hawkeyes quarterback. If anyone comes out as a clear No. 1, he and Labas may be destined for a competitive spring. If both the game and both struggle (or Iowas’ attack looks sad again in defeat), the coaching staff may be forced to explore an upgrade in the transfer portal with added motivation that will put Labas on a fast track this spring. must be.

