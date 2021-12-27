Djokovic labeled ‘fragile’ because five tennis stars are mentioned as a threat | tennis | Sport





Should he eventually enter, the 34-year-old will be the all-time favorite to win the tournament for the tenth time, after experiencing a stellar 2021 winning the first three Grand Slams of the year – with his win over the Australian Open followed by successes at the French Open and Wimbledon. But just as a ‘Golden Slam’ appeared on the map, he failed to take the title at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and despite making the final of the US Open was defeated by Daniil Medvedev. in straight sets at Flushing Meadows. That defeat cost him the chance to take a 21st Slam title, knocking out fellow record holders Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. He bounced back by winning the Paris Masters in November, but now three ex-tennis stars have warned that he could struggle to dominate the way he did in the first half of 2021, with Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcarez were all tipped to challenge for majors. JUST IN: Emma Raducanu’s chances of matching Serena Williams assessed if she gets a 2022 warning

When asked about Djokovic’s prospects for 2022, former professional Tomas Berdych told Sky Sports: “He will definitely have a harder time next year. “I’m not saying he doesn’t have a chance of winning a Slam – he has a pretty good chance – but I think he will have to avoid a tough game that will wear him out in five sets because it’s two weeks, seven matches and you have to stay healthy,” the Czech player continued. “He’s been so strong that nothing could break him, that’s why he dominated, but I think he’s getting a little more vulnerable now.” David Ferrer, meanwhile, thinks Nadal will pose a major threat in Melbourne: “At the moment Djokovic is playing well and he is healthy, but I [also] I think Rafael Nadal definitely has a shot at winning the Australian Open,” he said. NOT MISSING:

The Spaniard also outlined who else he expected to star, praising big things for teenager Alcarez. “For me, Zverev, Medvedev and Tsitsipas – they are there. Carlos Alcarez is 18, but he is improving a lot and he is the future,” he continued. “His team is very good with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, but the most important thing is that he is humble and listens.” Meanwhile, Australian Mark Philippoussis tipped Greek player Tsitsipas as the talent who will emerge as a big contender.

“Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Tsitsipas are the main men. There are other guys too, but they are not as consistent as the three mentioned,” said the former Wimbledon finalist. “I am especially excited about Tsitsipas because I love his all-round play. I love his passion, just the way he gives everything and shows how much it means to him on the pitch. He is a wonderful mover and not afraid to come to the net.” Zverev and Tsitsipas have yet to win a Grand Slam crown, while Medvedev’s win in New York marked his first major title.

