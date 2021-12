‘The Lost Daughter’ review: Olivia Colman is haunted by choices she made as a young mother | ap

Leda (Olivia Colman), a professor on vacation in Greece, quietly watches a young mother (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter on the beach. The pair, photographed up close, seem indistinct, as if you can’t see exactly where the child ends and the mother begins. Leda, looking intently, looks like she might cry; this woman clearly has a story that we have not yet been told. “The Lost Daughter,” the directorial debut from actor Maggie Gyllenhaal (adapted by Gyllenhaal from a novel by Elena Ferrante), is about mothers and daughters and the space between them or the absence of that space. Slowly, we begin to learn Leda’s story, interspersed with flashbacks of the character as a young mother (played by Jessie Buckley, who is very convincing as a young Colman) overwhelmed trying to care for small children and do her own academic work. She struggles to find patience with them, to create a little bit of space for herself, away from the ever-penetrating voices and demands. (There’s a moment in the middle of the film where young Leda is finally alone in a quiet place; Buckley shows us the character’s unspoken I-can’t-believe-it joy.) Finally, she does something drastic; something that older Leda is still trying to fully understand. Gyllenhaal shows himself here as a natural storyteller; “The Lost Daughter” flows like water as the characters navigate areas not often explored in film. And Colman, the kind of actor who seems to have the thinnest membranes separating her emotions from the surface, makes an entire novel of Leda, a bitter loner whose middle-aged self is defined and haunted by something she did when she was much younger. . (A slight weak link is Johnson, whose character remains beautiful and distant all the time.) Full of thoughtful reflections on motherhood “The bits I like best about them are the bits that are foreign to me,” Leda muses about her daughters . the kind of movie that haunts you for a while afterwards, like clouds hanging in the sky long after the storm has passed. ‘THE LOST DAUGHTER’ 3.5 stars (out of 4) MPAA Rating: R (for sexual content/nudity and language) Running time: 2:01 Where to watch: Now playing in theaters; on Netflix Friday (c) 2021 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at: www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thederrick.com/ap/entertainment/the-lost-daughter-review-olivia-colman-is-haunted-by-choices-she-made-as-a-young/article_dee85dcc-fefa-5322-9fee-f43ead97decc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos