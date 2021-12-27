‘Just gotta go out to play’: New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book ready for NFL debut – New Orleans Saints Blog

METAIRIE, La. — Ian Book knows this is a big problem, and he doesn’t shy away from it.

The rookie is gearing up for his first NFL moment Monday night as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback against the Miami Dolphins after veterans Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both tested positive for COVID-19 midweek.

Book’s family will be in town. His former Notre Dame coach, Brian Kelly, will also make the trip from nearby Baton Rouge after being recently hired by LSU.

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book is ready to make his first NFL start under the bright lights on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. Derick Hingle/AP Photo

“It’s an incredible opportunity. … I’ll be pretty excited, yeah.” Book said. “I don’t know how it’s going to feel. I’ve played in big games, but of course I think this is the biggest. This is Monday night football. I grew up watching prime time football since I was a little kid. It is a dream.”

But just as quickly, Book insisted that neither he nor the saints (7-7) should let the moment overwhelm them.

As of Sunday night, the Saints have a total of 16 players from their 53-man roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, in addition to three exhibition squad players, one suspended player and four assistant coaches sidelined by COVID-19. This is the latest in a season-long series of hurdles that seriously jeopardize New Orleans’ playoff hopes.

• Arizona’s Voice of Football

• Who will win the AFC North?

• Can Taylor — an RB — MVP win?

• Texans score high, no QB?

• What’s wrong with Seattle’s DK?

• Broncos’ Williams on-rookie like

“There are a million excuses, I’d say, and we’re not going to use any of them,” Book said. “Because we have to go out and play. We’re all professionals, and when your name is called, you should go out and perform.”

Obviously the NFL is on another level, but Notre Dame was pretty close when it comes to pressure cookers. And Book went 30-5 during his four years with the Fighting Irish – winning more matches than any QB in school history.

That included coming off the bench as a freshman in the red shirt to lead Notre Dame to a win over LSU in the 2018 Citrus Bowl. And it included a come-from-behind win over #1-ranked Clemson last season.

When the Saints Book drafted into the fourth round, the first thing that all his new and former coaches described was how poised, composed and ‘unbeatable’ he has always been.

“I think it’s important [that] he’s played in real big games,” Saints coach Sean Payton said after returning from his own week-long COVID-19 hiatus on Friday. “And he’s done it consistently — if you measure wins and losses — better than any other quarterback in Notre Dame history, which is important. Yes, of course there’s a transition to this level, but I think he ready for the challenge.”

Just a three-star high school recruit, the 6-foot Book fell on the third day of the… NFL Draft, especially because of its size. But one of his most prominent assets in college would serve him especially well in this situation.

Book often flashed that “impossibility” when the pocket broke and he had to reset, scramble, or fling the pocket.

“I think there are certain things that he does very well outside of the bag,” Payton said. “I think he gets off the ball well, I think he’s accurate when he throws it, I think he can move and escape. That’s something you saw on his school band, and we’ve seen it a bit here.

“I don’t think you’re trying to put together a completely different game plan. … We go into the things we’ve seen him do and the things he’s comfortable with.”

Book has only been active in two games and has not played in either one. And he appeared in just one preseason game, completing 9 of 16 passes for 126 yards with no touchdowns and one interception against the Baltimore Ravens.

To add to the difficulty even further, the Saints’ practice schedule this week is extremely limited as a precaution against COVID. They canceled Thursday’s practice altogether the day Book found out he was starting.

Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Stand »

• Depth maps for each team »

• Transactions » | Injuries »

• Football Power Index Rankings »

More NFL Coverage »

But Payton, Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. and teammates have all expressed confidence, saying they like how sharp Book has been in conference rooms and what he showed on the field as the Scout team quarterback.

“It’s not easy for someone stepping into their first NFL game, especially for a quarterback,” said Saints tight end Nick Vannett, who compared Books’ mobility to Hill’s. “But with Ian, he’s an incredible athlete, incredible quarterback. If you guys saw the things he would do [on the] scouts team against our defense, sometimes you just sit back and say, ‘Oh my god, how did he manage that?’

“Not sure if we’re going to call quarterback powers [designed QB runs] like we would with Taysom, but I think he is a very good passer in all areas of the field. I think the most important thing is that we just have to do the right thing to get him used to the game… and build his confidence a little bit. I think if we do that, we’ll be fine.”

Book said he was quick to get encouragement and advice from fellow Saints QBs Jameis Winston, Hill and Siemian — among an estimated 200 people who text or call within the first 24 hours of his unexpected promotion.

Lucky timing was that his brother had just finished his army camp at Fort Benning, Georgia — and was already in New Orleans to watch his first game.

“I feel a lot better [than preseason]’ said Book. “That feels like it was so long ago. Every time there was a rep I had to take it mentally. The coaches have come with me and got me all set up. And it’s just time to go out and do it .”

“The most important thing for me is to have fun, move on to the next piece and play with speed. Don’t go thinking all the time, that will just slow down my process. I just need to get out there and play and have fun . It’s football.”