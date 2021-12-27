Ravi Shastri on how MS Dhoni “casually” dropped a test pension on teammates in Melbourne

MS Dhoni shocked the world of cricket on December 30, 2014 when he announced his retirement from the game’s longest format at the end of the tied Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was the Indian side’s team director at the time, recalled the moment on Sunday and revealed that no one in the team was aware of Dhoni’s decision before he “casually” told them after the game. informed of this.

Shastri said on Star Sports that Dhoni made the decision to retire knowing that Virat Kohli was ready to take over the captaincy.

“He knew who was the next leader in line. He was just waiting for the right moment to make that announcement because he knew how much his body could handle. He wanted to extend his cue ball career. When his body tells him it’s enough, it is enough. There is no doubt about MS,” Shastri said.

“It came as a huge surprise in Melbourne when he said ‘I’m done with Test cricket’. In fact, he just casually walked up to me and said ‘Ravi bhai, I need to talk to the boys’. I said ‘ secure.’ So I thought he would say something: we had a great game, hit last day, and that draw was great stuff.

“And he comes out, shoots out of nowhere, ‘I’m done Test cricket’. And I just saw the faces around the locker room, they were in a state of shock, most of them. But that’s MS for you ‘ Shastri reminisced.