From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid’s shadow lurks

Paris (AFP) Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively, as global sport once again felt the chilly winds of the coronavirus.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shiffrin will miss this week’s World Cup races in Lienz, but with a lead of over 100 points in the overall standings, she can probably afford that.

Rublev, however, is more troubled by the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open, which starts on January 17 in Melbourne.

“I need to recover and I won’t go to Melbourne until I’m sure it’s safe for everyone,” Rublev tweeted on Monday.

The world’s number five, as well as former world number one Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov and US Open champion Emma Raducanu, may regret accepting the money to compete in the Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament earlier this month. to play.

The quartet, together with Wimbledon quarter-finalist Ons Jabeur and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, all tested positive. Raducanu didn’t even play as she tested positive for the tournament, as did Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya.

The debate is still raging over whether the English Premier League was right to insist that the show should continue over Christmas rather than stop.

Three Boxing Day games have been canceled and two scheduled to be played Tuesday have already been postponed.

The situation has left Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in trouble, not least because his club’s request to cancel the game with Wolves on December 19 was rejected.

“It’s not fair,” Tuchel said after his side defeated Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday.

“We’ve all been in bed for ten days and we’re playing against teams who are preparing with postponed games and who are preparing for these games in a week.

“They make us play all the time, even when we have Covid.

“We have new injuries and it doesn’t stop. People at the green table, in offices, are making these decisions.”

‘This can’t be the right way’

Unlike the English leagues, Scottish Premiership clubs had leeway and moved their three-week winter break by one week.

The decision had a financial angle: the government of Scotland had taken measures from Boxing Day that limited the turnout to 500 spectators.

Shiffrin’s rivals won’t even have that many spectators in Lienz, as the Austrian Ski Federation deemed it necessary to keep spectators away.

“We are aware of our responsibility,” said Roswitha Stadlober, President of the Austrian Ski Federation.

Little has gone well for the England cricket team in Australia now that their chances of retaking the Ashes are all but gone.

Things got worse when four members of the tour group – two support staff and two family members – tested positive for coronavirus in the third test in Melbourne hours before the start of day two.

The team anxiously awaits the results of the PCR tests.

“We have just stepped up safety protocols in the locker room, wearing masks and keeping our distance where possible,” said England pace bowler Jimmy Anderson.

Covid has already cost National Hockey League players the chance to attend the Winter Olympics. They accepted last week that the league could not catch up on lost games.

The situation has become so serious that the NHL has authorized teams to use taxi squads — reserve groups of six players — to bolster their rosters.

Such rosters were deployed last season in response to the impact of the pandemic on the league.

French rugby’s top 14 bosses didn’t have to go that far, but most of their Sunday and Monday matches were cancelled.

That will put increasing pressure on the calendar as seven European matches involving French clubs were postponed from the weekend before.

The only free weekends are those reserved for the Six Nations.

They, like other leagues, could repeat Tuchel’s words by the end of the season.

“It is the way it is — but this can’t be the right way,” Tuchel said.

2021 AFP