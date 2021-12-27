VACATION SEASON: Hockey, basketball holiday tournaments return to Gloucester | Sport





After a one-year hiatus, two extended holiday tournaments return to Gloucester for a school holiday week. The Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Hockey Tournament kicked off on Sunday evening at the Talbot Rink for the 14th annual event after Christmas. On the hardwood, the 15th annual BankGloucester Holiday Basketball Tournament kicks off Monday afternoon at the Smith Field House. Both tournaments were canceled in 2020 because the shortened winter campaign didn’t start until after the calendar was flipped to 2021, but both tournaments welcome familiar faces and a new team this year. Spectators will be limited to the events as Gloucester announced on Sunday that only immediate family members of players from the home and away teams will be allowed to attend the games. The Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament opened for the first round with Barrington, Rhode Island, the aforementioned newcomer to the tournament, opening the tournament with a 6-0 win over Beverly in the first of two games on Sunday night. Beverly checked early, but Barrington left the first frame with a 2-0 lead. That lead grew to 5-0 after two and the visitors from Rhode Island drove into the final in their first appearance in the tournament. Host Gloucester took on Marblehead in the nightcap. The match ended after the Gloucester Daily Times went to press, for results and game analysis see: gloucestertimes.com/sports. Gloucester will take home its first tournament title since 2017 and its third overall tournament as it also won in 2007. Marblehead has had the most recent success in the tournament, winning four of the last five, including the final two in 2018 and 2019. also go along with wins in 2015 and 2016. Beverly has the most tournament wins with five, but hasn’t won since 2015, when it took home a fourth consecutive Holiday Tournament title. The hockey tournament resumes Monday night with Beverly meeting the loser of the late game in the consolation round at 6 p.m. and Barrington meeting the late winner at 8 p.m. The BankGloucester Holiday Basketball Tournament will feature the same field for the third year in a row. The tournament starts on Monday afternoon at 2 PM in the Smith Field House where Hamilton-Wenham (3-1) will face Danvers (0-4). Host Gloucester (1-3) will face Manchester Essex (4-0) in the second game at 4pm The tournament will conclude on Tuesday evening with the losers on Monday at 5 p.m. in the consolation game and at 7 p.m. the winners will play for the tournament title. The BankGloucester tournament has seen a lot of tie in recent years as each game is usually highly competitive and every team in the field has a shot at taking the title. Manchester Essex are the defending champions of the tournament, taking the title in 2019 and going into this year with the best overall record in the field. Gloucester last won the tournament in 2017 and is looking to use the tournament to create momentum after a slow start to the season. Hamilton-Wenham last won in 2016 and brings an always formidable squad to the tournament. Danvers has never won the tournament, but is only on the field for the second time. The Falcons have a young squad that struggled early in the season.

