Hi gamers, we know we can be a little bit of a gaming commentary at times so if you ever want to talk about something else like baking or whatever, just know we were down

Look, admit it! Everyone here at OGN loves video games. Sometimes we even get so excited speculating about upcoming titles or dissecting the latest industry controversies that we tend to forget that gaming is just one aspect of life for most people. We realize we can definitely be a bit one-note in that regard, so we just wanted to let you know that if you ever wanted to talk about anything else like baking or whatever, it wasn’t right at all.

Seriously, just say it, and we can change it, no problem.

Of course, gaming will always be our passion in life, but that doesn’t mean we weren’t busy with other things as well. In fact, we have many other interests. Were big on photography. We also like table tennis. And don’t even get us started on gardening. We love to garden whenever we get the chance. Herbs, tomatoes, you name it. We’ve got a bunch of stuff that’s actually growing right now, and we’d love to talk to you about it if that’s what you want.

You see, gamers, the reason we talk so much about games is that we’re pretty anxious, and for us, casual conversation can be a little nerve-wracking. We’ve been most comfortable talking about what we know best, which is video games, so we often discuss it as standard in our hands-on impressions, reviews, previews, and exclusive sneak peeks.peaks. However, we now realize that it seems like we have a determined fixation on gaming, and we certainly don’t.

Sorry, this article might even list too many games for your taste. Then let us know, because we like to stop.

G/O Media may receive a commission

But enough about us. How are you, gamers? Are you single? Just getting out of a relationship? Wed like to hear what’s going on with that. Say, are you religious? Were not religious per se, but certainly spiritual. I mean, it’s hard to believe this is all for nothing, you know?

Gosh, that sounded stupid, didn’t it? You get what we mean though, right?

Don’t get us wrong, we have some hot takes left Battlefield 2042 locked and loaded, but the last thing we want is to feel like we’re steamrolling you with it. We’ve been working on our social skills lately, trying to keep in mind that all healthy relationships require give and take. If you’re not really in the mood to talk about video games, then neither are we. We can talk about sports or politics or whatever you want.

Have you been watching any good documentaries lately? Reading books? New? Okay…

What the hell, gamers? Here we show our soul to you and you sit there like this? Is this what we get when we try to connect with you outside of gaming? Jesus Christ. Are you guys just robots fixated on, like, the next Soulsborne title or how? Halo Infinite measures to previous titles? Seriously? Is that all life is to you?

You know what? Go crazy, gamers. Sew you all. motherfuckers. This will definitely be the last time we step out of our comfort zone. Seriously, so much to put ourselves out there.

Okay, sorry for lashing out like that. shee. That’s our fault. We always do this, you know? We get too attached to people and push them away. You only need to talk to us about games if you don’t want to. Were just about to post our review of The door of death tomorrow and pretend this never happened. Is that cool?

Yeah, okay, sounds good.