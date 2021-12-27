Eagles explains how East Texas, Lane Johnson’s TD play, came to be

This is Lane Jonsons’ 10th season in the NFL. He has been a Pro Bowler, All-Pro, Super Bowl Champion. He’s been through ups and downs, the highest of the highs the lowest of the lows. He started his 111th game of his career on Sunday.

And he did something he’s never done before: he scored a touchdown.

I’m not going to swear, Jordan Mailata said, but it was great.

Yes, it was pretty great.

And for many reasons.

Not only has Johnson been through a lot this season, missing three games earlier in the year as he struggled with mental health issues that plagued him since college, but he was also rejected by Pro Bowl voters this week. Heck, this was a super snub. Johnson is playing the best football of his career and when the rosters were announced last week, he wasn’t even a substitute.

Whoever votes, they motivate him, Jalen Hurts said after the Eagles victory 34-10. He’s been very motivated all week by not making it to the Pro Bowl. I’m glad he got one for him.

The Eagles played the East Texas game, named after Johnson and Hurt’s home region, early in the fourth quarter when they already had an impressive 20-3 lead. On 2nd and 5th, Johnson reported as eligible. He started the game by blocking the defensive end before leaking to the end zone where he waited wide open for a pass from Hurts.

Johnson caught it, making him the first Eagles offensive lineman to catch a touchdown pass since Todd Herremans in 2010.

I know Jalen threw that thing in there, Johnson said. What worried me was that I was wearing those thumb guards that are all plastic, so I can’t really bend my thumb. I’m just glad I caught him and then I tried to do a Lambeau Leap but I think our gates are pretty long.

Johnson ran straight to the stands and passed the football to a fan on his way. The Eagles have since gotten that special ball back before doing a Lincoln jump to the stands. Well, half a Lincoln Leap. He didn’t quite make it.

Mailata lamented the fact that the Eagles’ attacking linemen hadn’t prepared a party.

Johnson said this game, or at least some version of it, has been in the Eagles playbook through the Chip Kelly years, then through the Doug Pederson years, and now again with Nick Sirianni as head coach. The Eagles had the game on their game plan this week, so Johnson was ready and when they were big in the fourth quarter, Sirianni named it.

He just deserves so much more credit than he gets, Sirianni said. This man is just that I have never seen an offensive tackle as talented as this man. Like he could play tight end if he wanted to. You should see him throw the football. This man is so incredibly talented, and I have so much respect for him. It’s always great when you can reward guys who don’t make it into the end zone with a touchdown like that.

Earlier this season, Johnson went through an extreme low. He was a last minute scratch for the Kansas City game when he was coping with anxiety and depression. More specifically, Johnson experienced severe withdrawal symptoms after he stopped taking his antidepressants.

Johnson was in a bad position driving to Oklahoma when he should have been on the field to play against the Chiefs. But after three missed games, he returned to the field in Las Vegas and started the last nine games for the Eagles at an extremely high level. You could argue this is as good as he’s ever played.

And you can also make the argument that given everything he’s been through, his success now means even more to him and those he’s closest to.

I think it’s a testimony to perseverance and clearly being strong, Hurts said. Lane knows his teammates support him, he knows I support him. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for him. I’m glad he’s good.