Day 2 updates, stream, how to watch, wickets, Mitchell Starc

When a Jimmy Anderson-inspired England team knocked out Australia for 267, they were nearly sealed off on their best day of a miserable Ashes campaign yet.

Close because in a Covid world things change quickly.

At stumps, England faltered at 4-31 as data from CricVizs revealed Australias start was the best five overs from bowling in a Test innings since records began in 2006.

Openers Zak Crawley (5) and Haseeb Hameed (7), first-drop Dawid Malan (0) and night watchman Jack Leach (0) all left within 12 overs to leave England in a world of agony after a day that seemed to end in some kind of miracle.

Two more zeros to bring the 2021 England league to the brink of an unwanted record for most ducks in a calendar year as they raised their 52nd duck. They need two more to equal England’s record of 54 in 1998.

It’s a similar story. The England bowlers gave their all today and gave their team a spark, but then the batting kicks in and within 10.3 overs it’s the same old story, former England captain Michael Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

It’s all too well known. It’s dj vu, it’s like copy and paste. It just happens too much with this English batting formation.

England are still behind Australia by 51 runs after Mitchell Starc and debutant Scott Boland took two wickets each.

Starc, who had frustrated England with even more lower order runs (24 not out), ripped the hearts out of the tourists by removing Crawley and Malan in successive deliveries.

Captain Joe Root had to save England again.

Root survived the first pitch as Starc’s leg cutter did too much to catch the outside edge and a prized Boxing Day hat-trick.

England breathed a sigh of relief when Starc was replaced.

Unfortunately, they still had to deal with Boland, who caught the edge of Hameed and then threw Leach who carried arms on shoulders in the perfect picture to sum up England’s sad campaign thus far.

This is incredible cricket. There haven’t been many nights like this that we’ve seen in recent times, legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne told Fox Cricket.

That’s as good as 30 minutes like I’ve seen in Test cricket in a long, long time.

Root and another Ben Stokes stand between Australia and Ashes misery.

Should they leave early on day three, the series is pretty much over whether they hit the home side again.

Previously, it appeared that England had recovered to give one last push.

Like one who clings to a dear life at the end of his life, the English campaign threatened to capitulate and fall into stumps on the day after Australia scored 1-61 after being knocked out for 185 on Boxing Day.

On the second day, they almost didn’t get on the field at the MCG.

Had the match been played in Sydney, they would have been in close contact and unable to take to the pitch after four members of the touring party tested positive for Covid. There is still danger at every turn.

The game was delayed by half an hour for the second straight day, and the threat that the tour wouldn’t be halted halfway through the series with the urn still up for grabs, mathematically at least, saw a final push.

Day two – a day when many spat out their morning coffee when the Covid threat was announced mid-morning – was England’s best, as only underlay opener Marcus Harris (76) racked up half a century.

The engine room of Marnus Labuschagne (1) and Steve Smith (16) fell cheaply to the impressive bowling of Mark Wood (2-71), Ollie Robinson (2-64) and Anderson of course. While Leach even took a wicket, he removed Cameron Green for 17 after Travis Head normally fell off his body for 27.

I thought this morning, with all the controversy and the delay, that I didn’t expect England to come with any mentality to be competitive, said Vaughan early in the final session.

Well, they have shown a tremendous amount of spirit and character today. Jimmy Anderson, how good has he been? 3-24 from 19 overs.

Shane Warne agreed.

They tried really hard today, Warne said of Fox Cricket. I think this is the best day they’ve had in the Ashes yet.

I think it’s the best bowl I’ve seen Jimmy Anderson in Australia. He’s had a few good spells in different series over the years, but today when it was all the way through I thought today he was beautifully leading the way and supported by Mark Wood; those two together have given England a real sniff back in this game.

Unfortunately, their Achilles heel loosened them up again.

After knocking out Australia for 267, it left England with an imminent, difficult last hour to negotiate.

Within an hour, they saw their progress go up in smoke.

If they don’t survive the first hour on day three, they won’t survive the day.

Four years of planning in the dust.

It’s a long way Down Under to wrap the series in three tests.

Few will return at this rate.

TEAMS

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Jack Leach

