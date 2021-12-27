Footballs Gator Bowl bid makes Rutgers proud in more ways than one

The college football bowl season is big business, which is why there are 42 games after the season, despite only four teams making the actual playoffs. Over the years, the NCAA has opened up to justifiable criticism for many issues by lording it over amateur student athletes while creating a multi-billion dollar industry out of collegiate athletics. That said, using the Academic Progress Rate (APR) as the tiebreaker in determining which 5-7 teams can earn bowl bids is a commendable bright spot. For Rutgers, that’s why they can even attempt a huge undertaking by playing the Gator Bowl on New Year’s Eve, nearly three weeks after their season-ending banquet.

Going through the NCAA’s protocol, going through the list of teams that were 5-7 and had the highest APR rankings, it was a process that the NCAA has certainly facilitated for us, said Gator Bowl president Greg McGarity during a media call last Thursday. We had many teams approaching us. We couldn’t invite anyone, we had no right to invite anyone because the NCAA would decide that. But when Rutgers, who was at the top of the list, said they were interested, we were able to huddle together and here we are with Rutgers.

Powering five 5-7 teams that the Scarlet Knights previously finished to qualify for the Gator Bowl include Syracuse and Illinois, both of which have been beaten by RU last season, as well as Texas, TCU, Florida State and Cal.

Division I presidents and chancellors developed the APR nearly two decades ago and it has evolved to measure the Graduation Success Rate of athletic programs over a rolling four-year period.

Many people deserve credit because the program was in the position they were in to accept an unlikely invitation to the Gator Bowl. The most striking are of course the student-athletes themselves. The academic advisors and support staff are also to be commended, led by Scott Walker, the Executive Director of Academic Services who has been with Rutgers since Schiano’s first tenure. One person Rutgers fan probably never expected to thank for just over two years after his firing is former head coach Chris Ash.

The multi-year APR score of 979 for Rutgers that earned them the bowl berth after Texas A&M pulled out due to COVID-19 issues was achieved during all four seasons of Ash’s tenure on the banks. The NCAA suspended the use of APR scores for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19, thus the current set of APR scores recorded as tiebreaker ranges from the 2015-2016 academic year to the 2018-2019 school year. Ash led the program for that entire period, except for the fall semester of 2015, when former head coach Kyle Flood was in charge and RU had the lowest APR score in the history of the program.

Chris Ash has done an excellent job, current Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said when discussing APR scores as part of the bowl selection process.

Scarlet Knight fans are well aware that it was Schiano who not only made the program a winner on the field during his first term in office, but also made academic success a priority. Rutgers rounded in the top 10% of all FBS/Division I programs with APR scores in Schianos last five seasons, including No. 1 and No. 2 in his last two campaigns.

That was always something that was very important because of what it represents, Schiano said last week. That is success in the classroom and as student athletes, the student part comes first.

Schiano’s priority of making academics a priority was again prioritized under Ash and will certainly remain so in the long run.

It was more of a Rutgers identity within the football program and that’s how things will be run, Schiano explained. I’m glad that’s where we are. It’s nice to have it as a tiebreaker, but more importantly, it’s about the academic success of our student-athletes.

One of the things our new president Jonathan Holloway has emphasized is that academics come first, said athletic director Pat Hobbs. Greg set the standard (in his first term in office) and we’ve seen that in all of our programs. I know our president is very proud. This is what the NCAA is all about. In such cases, they reward those schools that put academics first. I think that’s something to celebrate too.

For fans of Rutgers, earning the programs the first bid in seven years is reason enough to celebrate. Knowing that academics played an important role makes everyone involved in the program and those who have long supported the football team that much more proud.