Cocoa Beach’s Rosenquist Named USTA Florida Tennis Volunteer of the Month

When Melissa Rosenquist looks back on her childhood memories, one jumps out at her when it comes to tennis.

As a child, I would take an old racket and a ball and hit the wall by the church across the street when I was bored, recalls Rosenquist, who was born and raised in Wichita, Kan.

Despite being a cure for her boredom at the time, Rosenquist was not a tennis player. She started the sport regularly only 12 years ago.

I didn’t start playing tennis until I moved here in 2009, she says. i called the Cocoa Beach Racquet Club and showed up for my first class and the rest is history.

Rosenquist moved to Florida with her husband after retiring from the Air Force. It was one of their first non-military movements in more than 15 years.

It was challenging because we were used to moving to a military community where you could make instant connections, she says. We didn’t have that here, so I had to find my own community for the first time in a long time. Tennis gave me that community.

Now an integral member of the Brevard County tennis community, Rosenquist stepped down as a volunteer captain of the USTA League in 2021. She did this because she was looking for USTA Leagues and didn’t know anyone who captained teams at her level.

I had a tennis pro, Richard Cote, who told me early on that there are three kinds of people, she says. The ones who make things happen, those who watch what happens and those who wonder what happened. I think I’m a personality that makes things happen.

Rosenquist made things happen. Her love for the game helped her introduce others to the sport.

I think my biggest success was when I decided to lead a USTA League team and realized I had to recruit players who had either never played in the USTA or hadn’t played in a while to join the league and to join my team, Rosenquist says. I did a lot of cold calling and managed to put together my first mixed team and we came in 2nd place. I ended up adding 12 new or renewed USTA members!

She has helped form many new teams under her leadership as captain, adds USTA Florida Local Play Coordinator Gina Palombi. I love that she makes other players in Brevard very welcome on her team.

Just as Rosenquist was welcomed into the local tennis community when she first arrived in Florida, she wanted to make sure she passed that warmth on to others. As a volunteer captain, she enjoys getting to know others better and providing the opportunity to play.

I had a player who was new to the area and hadn’t really met anyone yet. She was so grateful for the chance to be on a team. That’s why I volunteer, Rosenquist says.

Rosenquist thinks it’s incredibly important to be a part of something bigger than yourself, which is why she volunteers at tennis. She is looking forward to restarting her mixed doubles teams and her women’s combo teams in 2022.

USTA Florida would like to thank Melissa Rosenquist for her dedication to providing a welcoming environment for new and returning players in Brevard County.

ABOUT MELISSA

Birthplace: Wichita, Kan.

Family members: Husband Dean, son Gunnar, daughter Reese and dog Mikey

Favorite movie: Too many!

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite travel destination: Everywhere!

Favorite recording: My favorite photos are the over and in, but probably my overhead!

My earliest tennis memory was:… “I’m not sure if it was a tennis memory, but as a kid I would grab an old racket and a ball and hit the wall by the church across the street when I was bored.”

If I could play tennis with three people it would be… “My family, Dean, Gunnar and Reese.”

If I’m not playing tennis, I am… “Talking or watching tennis – just ask my family!”

My best tennis memory is… “I was 1-5 down in the 2nd set and my partner felt so much pressure and started crying. I was able to talk to her and let her relax and we ended up winning the set 7-5 and the game!”

I like volunteering at tennis because:… “This will allow more people to play! It’s such a great sport and I want everyone to enjoy it.”

Interested in volunteering at tennis? Visit www.USTAFlorida.com/Volunteers for more information about the options available.