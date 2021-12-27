“That was as disappointing a defeat as we have had”





The Seattle Seahawks’ first losing season since 2011 hit a new low on Sunday when Pete Carroll’s club lost a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and fell 25-24 to the Chicago Bears. “That was about as disappointing a loss as we’ve had,” said Carroll, via ESPN. “We had control in that game in so many ways to win it and put it away; we just never did it and let them live, and they found a way to make their game. We had to do some things to to give them that opportunity, and they took advantage of it and gave them credit, they’ve struggled all year too, and it’s a big win for those guys. “I feel like I need to do more. At a time like this, I feel like I need to find ways to help our boys more so that we don’t get into a situation where we even give them a chance.” The loss officially eliminated the Seahawks from the post-season battle and cemented Carroll’s club in the basement of the NFC West. It is Seattle’s first time in the lower echelons of their division since they were in the AFC West in 1996. Carroll was asked if he’s surprised his players haven’t responded to the season’s setback. “I’m doing it the other way,” he said. “I take it like I have to do better. I don’t call [out] the players for not responding. I need to respond better. I have to do more for them and help them more. Maybe that’s a coach’s ego or whatever. But I don’t mind holding myself in that kind of responsibility. I just have to find a way. I expect the same from our other coaches and the players. Everyone gives everything they have to give us every chance to be the best they can be. And it starts with me.” Midway through the fourth quarter, the Seahawks drove inside the Bears’ 10-yard line with a chance to recapture double digits. But Russell Wilson was fired when he tried to make a play. The 13 yards lost were precious, as Jason Myers missed a field goal, triggering Chicago’s comeback. “We’ve done it so many times,” Wilson said of trying to make a play and take an expensive bag. “We hit Tyler (Lockett) and other guys and unfortunately we weren’t able to make that game. Then of course the situation arises where we don’t make it in the end, but I tried to play a ball like I know how I it has to do and always do and try to move and just see if we can find a touchdown there.” Carroll took issue with the looting in a situation where three points could have been enough at that stage of the game. “In that situation – third behind, in the field goal range, to go up by 10 – we have to get off football,” he said. “We can’t resign there. We need to look again at what happened in that piece, but that’s what I’m talking about: I have to get that done. I have to get him to perform that way. I need to get Russ to pull that off. I need to get the coaches to make sure we remind him well enough so that it doesn’t happen. You sail that out of the end and there, kick the field goal.” The loss epitomizes a frustrating season and leaves lingering questions about Carroll and Wilson’s future in Seattle, which could lead to significant upheaval after a long spell of success.

