NFL Rumors: What caused spitting between Washington Football Team teammates during the blowout loss to Cowboys?





The Washington Football Team was humiliated in more ways than one on Sunday night. Halfway through the embarrassing 56-14 drubbing they suffered against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, NBC cameras caught defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne go to each other along the sidelines, with Allen waves to his former Alabama teammate. The feud began when the two sat side by side on the WFT bench after their defense gave up on a third consecutive touchdown, this time on an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Payne looked at Allen as he talked to him and stuck his finger into the side of Allen’s head as he stared into the distance. Allen responded by standing, slapping Paynes’s hand with his left, then waving at him with his right, which grazed Paynes’ head. I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist (to figure it out), Allen said of why it started, by ESPN. When you look at how that game went, the emotions are high, things are high, things are happening. The players were separated by three teammates, with offensive line coach Sam Mills Jr. in the middle. Payne remained upset as he sat on the couch, while Allen sat nearby. Players kept coming to Payne to calm him down, according to ESPN. Both players stood side by side on the field in the following series and finished the game. Both players downplayed the incident after the game. Do you have brothers? You fight, don’t you? said Payne. … Just a little brotherly disagreement; maybe the wrong place, wrong time, but it happened. When things go bad as they are, things get heated, Allen said. Sh… happens. Brothers fight. Head coach Ron Rivera said he was told about the incident after the game and that he spoke to both players about why it happened, but said he would not reveal their conversations and that there would be no disciplinary action as a result. I’ve talked to them, and as far as I’m concerned, that’s where it stays, Rivera said. What my players say to me is nobody’s business. Thank you for trusting us to deliver the journalism you can rely on. Then consider supporting us with a subscription. Brian Fonseca can be reached at: [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nj.com/giants/2021/12/nfl-rumors-what-caused-spat-between-washington-football-team-teammates-during-blowout-loss-to-cowboys.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos