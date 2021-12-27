Stuck at the base: the great malaise in Indian tennis | tennis news

South Club, Kolkata. December 1966. Host India and the more fanciful Brazil were locked in an intense inter-zonal duel to earn the right to play the mighty Aussies in the Davis Cup final (then called the Challenge Round). The score was 2-2 at the end of the third day, the deciding fifth rubber tipped to the visitors when play was interrupted just as Tomas Koch took a 2-1 lead against Ramanathan Krishnan.

For the fourth day, as Jaidip Mukerjea reported, about 5,000 people flocked to the club; never mind the daunting climb staring at Krishnan. It was about to get steeper, with Koch racing to a 5-2 lead in the fourth set and a game away from calming the game. That was when Krishnan came alive and won the fourth set 7-5, the fifth 6-2 and the game and the draw 3-2.

You won’t believe the crowd they just came jumping to court. They embraced him (Krishnan), they carried him with them, said Mukerjea, India’s second player from the band who teamed up with Krishnan to take the decisive win in the doubles. The government declared that day a public holiday.

Back in Madras, unprecedented congratulations greeted Krishnan.

There was no TV then, but I became a national hero, Krishnan, now 84, recalls. I went for a haircut and the hairdresser refused to charge me!

It is more than pure coincidence that both Krishnan and Mukerjea went back 55 years to pick a moment that encapsulated tennis high in the country.

Such stories have disappeared from Indian tennis.

When was the last time you heard of an Indian sporting success story? When was the last time you saw an Indian magician with a racket in hand? When was the last time you heard the roar of thousands of fans bouncing across the field while watching a tennis match in the country?

Indian tennis has gone from producing semi-finalists and quarter-finalists in singles to celebrating a first-round win at the Slam once every seven years. From three-time Davis Cup finalist to relegation to a lower group. From a buzzing beehive full of talent to a barren desert with survivors left behind.

Today, and I’m sorry to say this, our tennis scene is really bad. It’s downright sad, Mukerjea said.

Sad for a sport that seeped deep into history. Long before global tennis embraced the Open Era in 1968, Indians impressed. Players like Sumant Misra and Dilip Bose caused a furore on the domestic, Asian and global stage in the 1940s and 50s, which were taken to unforeseen heights over the next decade and more by the talents of Krishnan, Mukerjea and Premjit Lall. Krishnan, the 1954 junior Wimbledon champion, made it to the singles semi-finals at The All England Club twice in 1960 and 1961 and found himself in the top 10 of the world rankings. Mukerjea was a four-time last-16 entrant in singles at Wimbledon and twice at the French Open. Indeed, the feats of the 1966 Davis Cup were no fluke.

We were considered a leading and strong opponent for every country because of our achievements, Krishnan said.

India was also considered a tennis-loving nation, and it was reflected in its domestic tournaments. Never mind the cream of the crop, foreign players too, from Roy Emerson to Ilie Nastase, wanted a piece of it.

We had a lot of players from Europe to play in the winter. It has strengthened our base. Moreover, one of us Indians always played the semi-final or final or won the tournament, that’s why the stands were full. Tennis became more popular in India and the young people watched, Mukerjea said. The torch had been lit and now it was being passed. The Amritraj brothers, Vijay and Anand, came along in the 1970s and had Sashi Menon and Jasjit Singh for top-level company. Vijay reached a career-high world number 18 in 1980, making the singles quarterfinals of both Wimbledon and US Open twice. The 1974 Davis Cup final, for which India gave a walk-over to South Africa to protest against apartheid, is part of world tennis folklore.

Ramesh Krishnan, the son of Ramanathan, would soon follow in the footsteps of his famous father. A three-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist in the 1980s, he penned a stunning victory over then world No. 1 Mats Wilander in the round of 64 of the 1989 Australian Open and was the lead architect of the 3-2 win against host Australia who took India to its third Davis Cup final in 1987. Less than a decade later, a young Leander Paes delivered one of the last glittering moments of India’s singles spectacle, a 1996 Olympic bronze in Atlanta, before Sania Mirza sparkled at the start of the century as the pioneering Indian woman among the elite.

Somewhere along the way, however, the torch fell away, at least when it came to singles. The Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi combination won Slams in the late 1990s, pounded the chest and all, and injected the doubles. Mirza participated and became number 1 in the world. Rohan Bopanna followed, becoming a Grand Slam champion in mixed doubles in the last decade.

But the doubles boom came in the pass with a drastic drop in singles. In the past 21 years, India has only seen Mirza in the top-50 singles rankings and three men sporadically enter the top-100: Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri and Prajnesh Gunneswaran. You must rewind 13 years for the last Indian to progress past the second round of singles at Grand Slams (Mirza, 2008 Australian Open), 24 years for the last man (Paes, 1997 US Open) and six years for the last Indian singles player to defeat a higher ranked opponent in Davis Cup.

Krishnan believes the slump in singles and the rise in doubles are related.

In my day, 300 or 400 top players traveled for tournaments. Now it runs into the thousands. Our players lost confidence and went for doubles. It is a bad move that has seriously affected Indian tennis, he said.

This also applied to the decline in volume and value of the domestic circuit. While India’s top pros moved abroad, US and Europe, mainly due to scholarships or to seek training base and participate in international events due to lack of opportunities domestically, national tournaments lost their local touch, together with the waning sea color.

The Indian tennis season seems to have gone haywire, Ramesh said. The quality of the players dropped. This coincided with the increase in TV popularity in India, which started to keep spectators away. It was hard to get the attention of the fan, who had too many other options.

Indian tennis continues to struggle to find enough reasons and faces for the fan to come back. When we were playing, youngsters like Vijay and Anand started taking over, followed by Ramesh and Leander, Mukerjea said. You must have your local heroes, someone you look up to. Now young people have no one. They only look up to (Roger) Federer and (Rafael) Nadal. When Sania was doing well, girls started taking up the sport. But nothing has happened since then.

And nothing can happen in the short term.

I can’t see in the next 10 years. I hope I’m wrong that someone gets into the top 20, Mukerjea said. To get to the cherry you have to climb the mountain. Stick to the base.