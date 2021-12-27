NHL Annual Review: Top players from 2021

Pro Hockey Talk looks back on the hockey year. We bring you the best NHL goals, saves, stories, players and more as we remember 2021.

There have been some truly incredible individual performances in the NHL over the past calendar year, from the staggering numbers we’ve seen from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisitl in Edmonton, to the timeless performance of Alex Ovechkin in Washington.

These are just some of the big names that highlight the top players of the past year.

Also on the list is an MVP candidate who helped lead the Rangers rebuild, the best hockey goalkeeper and a franchise-changing player in Minnesota.

The list only considers performance from January 1 to now and separates attackers, defenders and goalkeepers.

To the list!

Forward

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers.The numbers are staggering. Since the start of the calendar year, McDavid has played 85 regular season games and racked up 154 ​​points. The next closest player is his teammate, Leon Draisaitl, with 133 points. No other NHL player has more than 100 (Austin Matthews is third with 99 in 79 games). Add to that the play-offs and he is on 158 points in 89 games. He sometimes makes defenders look helpless.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers. There was a time when his contract was seen as a mistake. Now it might be a bargain. He and McDavid are the best 1-2 punch in the NHL, dragging the Oilers as far as they can themselves. If only they had a supporting cast around them.

Austin Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs.He scored 61 goals in just 79 games last year, an absolutely incredible pace. In 2021, he led the league in total goals scored, goals of equal strength, and is fourth in power play goals. He will be an annual contender for the Rocket Richard Trophy (he’s already won it once) and is likely to win it multiple times.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche. He’s not quite up to McDavids level (who’s up now?) but he’s not far behind at the next level. His goal-scoring got off to a slow start this season when he was on the ice, but he still tops the league in points per game this season and has 104 points in 75 games including playoffs.

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals. What he’s doing in the early part of the 2021-2022 season is just absolutely incredible. Not only does he not slow down, he may have one of the best offensive seasons of his career. He does so at the age of 36. It’s not just scoring goals either, he’s also in the running to potentially win another scoring title. Every year at the start we wonder if this is the year he will slow down. He never does. He still scores at a pace of 50 goals over 82 games. Wayne Gretzky’s record is in sight.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers.Most large, long-term contracts with free agents do not live up to expectations. In most cases, you get into a bidding war with other teams to pay top dollars for players who have already played their best hockey for someone else. That’s why most of those long-term contracts with free agents result in a buyout or transaction. Panarin looks like he will be one of the exceptions. He has become the centerpiece of the Rangers rebuild and is one of the best offensive players in the league and has become an annual fixture in the MVP discussion. He averaged 1.28 points per game in 2021 and is a game-changer in almost every shift for a Rangers team that is now one of the top teams in the league.

Kirill Kaprisov, Minnesota Wild.He’s not the only reason for that, but Kaprizov’s arrival in Minnesota has completely changed the team’s prospects. He’s given them the superstardom they’ve never had and helped make the Wild one of the most entertaining teams in the league. He doesn’t have the most goals or points in the league since his arrival, but few players have done more to influence their team than he has.

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins.You can hate him all you want, but you would love to have him on your team. The same goes for your general manager and your head coach. He has become such a complete player over the last five years, dominating possession, playing great on defense and becoming one of the absolute best attacking players in the league. There is almost no weakness in his game, and all the numbers (traditional and underlying) confirm that. Not only is he a force of equal strength and on power play, he has eight shorthands points (the most in the league), including five shorthand goals in the past year. Crazy stat: When he was on the ice in shorthands situations for the past year, the Bruins have scored eight goals and allowed only 12 goals. Not only does he help to stop the opponent’s power plays, he almost helps to surpass them.

Defense

Adam Fox, New York Rangers.Fox is the total package. He won the Norris Trophy in just his second year and has returned even better in his third season. The Rangers are playing a superstar level in every position and that gives them the opportunity to do something important this season. Every combatant team needs a top-level blue liner that can affect the game at every stage, and the Rangers already have it in Fox.

Cale Makari, Colorado Avalanche. Makar is special, there is no other way to say it. He may already be the best player on the Avalanche, including MacKinnon. If he’s not already the best player on the Avalanche, he’s not that far off. He finished second to Fox in the Norris Trophy voting for the 2020-21 season, but is likely to win it at least once in his career. He has had an absolutely incredible start to this season. Since January 1, when Makar was on the ice in 5-on-5 play, the Avalanche teams scored 71-48, controlled 60 percent of total shot attempts, had a lead in scoring opportunities and expected goals, while Makar has 21 goals and 70 points in total in 67 games. That would be superstar scoring numbers for an attacker. It is almost unbelievable for a defender.

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning.Hedmans’ 2020-21 regular season was not at his normal level of dominance, but it was still excellent. But then he was excellent in the play-offs helping to win the Lightning back-to-back Stanley Cups and was again his usual dominant self in the early part of the 2021-22 season.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins. McAvoy doesn’t bet the points that the other players in this group do, but there are few defenders in the league who play a better all-round game than him. There is a wave of young talent at the position that is starting to take over with Makar, Fox and Quinn Hughes leading the way, and McAvoy is at the top with them.

goalkeepers

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators. It’s wild that he didn’t finish higher in the Vezina Trophy a year ago. Not only was he one of the best goalkeepers in the league, he almost single-handedly dragged a mediocre Predators team to a playoff berth. He has been just as good this season. Of the 18 goalkeepers who have started at least 45 games since January 1, Saros tied for first in all save percentage (.926), first in even-strength save percentage (.939), and has had five shutouts.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning.If you compile a ranking of the best hockey players, Andrei Vasilevskiy should appear no lower than fifth. He’s so good. He is among the elite of the players in the league in all positions. There is no better goalkeeper in the world right now and he has been consistently dominant since he became the Lightnings goalkeeper during the 2016-17 season. His regular season numbers are always among the best in the league, and for two consecutive playoff runs, he’s played every minute for a back-to-back champion, never getting a day off or drawn for a bad night. But we’re only including the most recent playoff run for this drill, and all he did during that postseason was a .937 save percentage and record five shutouts. In 24 appearances to start this season, he is 17-4-3 with a .928 save percentage and two shutouts. He is as dominant as any other player in the league and plays the most important and impactful position.