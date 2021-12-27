Falkland governor launches furious attack on Boris… over table tennis | Politics | News





In his annual Christmas message to the British Overseas Territory, released on December 23, the Prime Minister reaffirmed “the UK’s commitment to the Falklands and its people”. He praised the islands for the successful rollout of the Covid vaccine, which he said would be a more normal year than the last.

In an effort to put in a little joviality around Christmas, Mr Johnson also congratulated the Falklands on gaining recognition on the table tennis front. He said: “2021 was the year when even the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) recognized the inviolable sovereignty of Falkland table tennis players, despite vociferous protests from some.” The ITTF officially recognized the Falklands as a “full member” in November, despite opposition from Argentina. Mr Johnson’s comments suggested the Falklands had won on the diplomatic front, in a blog to Argentina.

This struck a chord in the Argentine government, which responded with an attack. The secretary of the Falklands Guillermo Carmona, quoted in infobae, said: “In international organizations British colonialism always loses with a landslide.” He emphasized that the ITTF consists of more than 220 associations from all over the world. This, he said, is greater “than the number of recognized states in the world”. READ MORE: Food shortages leftover fears torn as supermarkets lower prices

“Bragging about a military victory that international law does not recognize as a title of sovereignty only opens the wounds of war.” He added that this “ignores 38 years of Argentine democracy”. Tierra del Fuego governor Gustavo Melella was even stricter about what he called Mr Johnson’s “desperate rhetoric.” He said: “This communication is clearly part of Britain’s desperation to support its decadent empire.”

He added that the prime minister’s comments were “disrespectful to international law and contrary to dozens of UN resolutions calling for an end to colonialism in the world”. Regardless of these comments, Mr Johnson said the UK’s commitment to the Falklands would not diminish. In his Christmas message he said: “As long as you and your fellow islanders want to stay under the umbrella of the British Overseas Territories, that’s exactly where you will stay.” Additional reporting by Maria Ortega.

