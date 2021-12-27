Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has a ridiculous November to January record over the past three seasons

The Kansas City Chiefs won their sixth straight AFC West title by beating the Pittsburgh Steelerson Sunday as Patrick Mahomes threw 258 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Kansas City has seen a ridiculous amount of success in the final months of the year thanks to Mahomes, who set an incredible win-loss record in November, December and January.

Including playoffs, Mahomes improved his record in those months to 26-1 in the past three seasons. (That 0.963 win rate is clearly the best in the NFL.) Over the past three years, Mahomes has won 26 consecutive games in November, December, and January — 66.5% of his passes for 8,104 yards with 60 touchdowns completed to 13 interceptions and a 104.6 passer rating in those 27 games.

It’s not hard to see why the Chiefs have won three AFC West titles and made two Super Bowl appearances during that period.

“I think it just keeps trying to get better and better,” Mahomes said on Sunday. “I feel like even in the last few games there are throws here and there that I’ve missed, and coach (Andy) Reid has preached with me to do a little bit of groundwork and get back to who I am know I can be.

“Today we had a good day of that, but we can’t be satisfied with that. We still have a long way to go and I will continue to work on those foundations to keep trying to get better and better. When the offensive line as they are, it makes it a little bit easier for you.”

The success of Mahomes is also clearly a testament to the Chiefs’ dominance in November, December and January. Kansas City has not lost a game in December since Week 16 of the 2018 season – a 14-game run. The Chiefs have not lost a game in January (regular and post-season) that Mahomes has started since the 2019 AFC Championship Game.

There’s a reason the Chiefs are so good late in the season. Nothing is taken for granted.

“We played well today, but this league is so up and down right now it’s crazy,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “You have to be perfect every week. Obviously we drive a lot here. Every race means something to us and we have to be even sharper, keep increasing the game. We’re going to enjoy this first and then work with that.”