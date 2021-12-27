Sports
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has a ridiculous November to January record over the past three seasons
The Kansas City Chiefs won their sixth straight AFC West title by beating the Pittsburgh Steelerson Sunday as Patrick Mahomes threw 258 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Kansas City has seen a ridiculous amount of success in the final months of the year thanks to Mahomes, who set an incredible win-loss record in November, December and January.
Including playoffs, Mahomes improved his record in those months to 26-1 in the past three seasons. (That 0.963 win rate is clearly the best in the NFL.) Over the past three years, Mahomes has won 26 consecutive games in November, December, and January — 66.5% of his passes for 8,104 yards with 60 touchdowns completed to 13 interceptions and a 104.6 passer rating in those 27 games.
It’s not hard to see why the Chiefs have won three AFC West titles and made two Super Bowl appearances during that period.
“I think it just keeps trying to get better and better,” Mahomes said on Sunday. “I feel like even in the last few games there are throws here and there that I’ve missed, and coach (Andy) Reid has preached with me to do a little bit of groundwork and get back to who I am know I can be.
“Today we had a good day of that, but we can’t be satisfied with that. We still have a long way to go and I will continue to work on those foundations to keep trying to get better and better. When the offensive line as they are, it makes it a little bit easier for you.”
The success of Mahomes is also clearly a testament to the Chiefs’ dominance in November, December and January. Kansas City has not lost a game in December since Week 16 of the 2018 season – a 14-game run. The Chiefs have not lost a game in January (regular and post-season) that Mahomes has started since the 2019 AFC Championship Game.
There’s a reason the Chiefs are so good late in the season. Nothing is taken for granted.
“We played well today, but this league is so up and down right now it’s crazy,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “You have to be perfect every week. Obviously we drive a lot here. Every race means something to us and we have to be even sharper, keep increasing the game. We’re going to enjoy this first and then work with that.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/chiefs-patrick-mahomes-has-a-ridiculous-record-from-november-to-january-over-the-past-three-seasons/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]