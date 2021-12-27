Icelandic crickets viral tweet on Ravichandran Ashwin makes for hilarious footage





A few days after Team India spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin responded to the praises of legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharans, Iceland Cricket shared a quirky tweet about the two on Twitter. The cricket board suggested, in a hilarious but somewhat accurate view, that if players like Ashwin and Sir Don Bradman were born in an unpopular cricket country, they might not have reached the same milestones as they do today. Also Read: Muralitharan Reveals How He Survived the 2004 Tsunami Underlying ‘context’ and ‘luck’ factors in life, the post compares how Ashwin and Bradman’s lives would have been different had they been born in countries where cricket is still in its infancy. For example, if Ashwin was born in Sri Lanka, he may have picked as many wickets as the legendary Muralitharan. Likewise, continuing the banter on Bradman, they suggested that if he had been born in Iceland, the legendary batter might not have scored as many international runs. Instead, the cricketers may have gone fishing, the most famous activity in Iceland. “Context and happiness is everything in life. If Ravi Ashwin had been born in Sri Lanka, he would probably end his career with as many wickets as Muralitharan. That’s life,” Cricket Iceland tweeted on Saturday. Context and happiness is everything in life. If Ravi Ashwin had been born in Sri Lanka, he would probably end his career with as many wickets as Muralitharan. If Don Bradman had been born in Iceland, he would not have scored international points and been a substandard fisherman. That’s life.— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) Dec 24, 2021 Netizens kindly followed the post and a number of them flocked to the comments section to give their own interesting take on how the cricketers would have performed differently if they had been born elsewhere. If Ashwin had been born in England, he’d be a 50mph swing bowler, one user wrote. If Ashwin had been born in England he would be a 50mph swing bowler – Matt Davies (@mattlloyddavies) Dec 24, 2021 Another roped in South African great AB de Villiers, writing that if he was born in India he would probably get more hype than other cricketers. “If Virat Kohli was born in South Africa, he was probably a club cricketer,” wrote a third. If Virat Kohli was born in South Africa, he was probably a club cricketer. — Dan Cricket (@DanCricket93) Dec 24, 2021 Another fan supported Kohli, another fan wrote: If Kohli was born in New Zealand or England, he would still pass as captain. If virat kohli were born in nz or england, he would still pass as captain.— (@prajwal77777777) Dec 24, 2021 Murali had suggested that the 800 Test wickets record can only be broken by Ashwin among the current crop of bowlers. Interestingly, after picking 427 wickets in 81 Test matches, Ashwin still has a long way to go if he is to break Muralitharans’ astonishing record. However, the 35-year-old, who is currently in South Africa for a three match Test series, can break Kapil Devs legendary 434 scalps and become Indias second-highest wicket-taker in the game’s longest format. Read all the IPL news and cricket score here

