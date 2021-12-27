Georgia Football takes precautions to prevent COVID-19 outbreak ahead of CFP semifinals





MIAMI — As the Georgia Bulldogs have arrived for the College Football Playoff semifinals for the Capital One Orange Bowl, players said during their first availability Monday that they are fully aware of taking the necessary precautions to prevent a COVID -19 outbreak in the team. With three bowl matches canceled and another in jeopardy, more and more attention has been paid to how teams try to protect players as the omicron variant has seen more and more cases not only across the country but also in sports leagues. Georgia’s defense Lewis Cine estimates “98 or 99 percent” of the team has been vaccinated, but the Bulldogs wear masks indoors and do their best to avoid contact with anyone not on the team as they prepare for Friday. to play against Michigan.

1 Related “Definitely excited to be in Miami, but as we all know it’s a hot spot for COVID,” said defensive tackle Jordan Davis. “We just have to make sure we protect ourselves and wear our masks and just enjoy the moment. Obviously bowl week is a great time for team chemistry and getting to know each other a little bit better than we already do. We ‘ I’m just excited to be here and have fun in Miami.” Linebacker Nakobe Dean said the team was able to enjoy a bowling event – dinner on a boat on Sunday night after arriving. After that, the players had time to themselves and most stayed in a players lounge in the team hotel. “We’re trying to stay safe from this new variant,” Dean said. “So for the most part we just hang out in the players lounge and chill in our spare time.” Cornerback Chris Smith said coaches are repeating what they’ve been telling players all year, focusing on wearing masks and washing hands. “They’re just stressing us out to be safe and make good decisions,” Smith said. “COVID is pretty much everywhere now, so you can’t really dodge it, but the things we can do as players, coaches and as a whole team is just try to be safe because it’s really getting crazy here. just reiterate the fact that we have to be safe, wear masks, wash your hands, things like that, to make sure we don’t have an outbreak.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/32946050/georgia-bulldogs-taking-precautions-avoid-covid-19-outbreak-ahead-cfp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos