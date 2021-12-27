Tennis for everyone at Melton Mowbray TC





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.4997%"/> All smiles at the last tournament. Melton Mowbray Tennis Club took another step towards their future goals of creating a more inclusive tennis club when they hosted their pre-Christmas adult and disability group session together and played a doubles team tournament. Sixteen players of all levels showed up on a gloomy Saturday afternoon but it didn’t affect the spirit of the day with lots of laughter and well-fought sets the order of the day. Captains for the day were Bridget Ingle and Val White, both promoted because it was felt that the men hadn’t trained well enough in recent weeks. In the opening two rounds the game remained on the line with wins for Michelle Heaton and Andrew Corden, Bridget Ingle and Phil White and Liam Morrison and Michelle to put Bridgets team up front Val White and Thomas Corden, Paul Heaton and Mo Reza and Dave Owen and Toby Howe tied the score. The Vals team then hit a purple spot with Chris Howe and Paul Heaton, Val and Dave, Neil Ingle and Toby, Dave and Paul and Chris and Mo taking the wins and giving them eight fours leads. In the final countdown with Bridgets team now having to take the traditional game of Bog Off to give them a draw and at least some of the Christmas loot. Despite being a one off game, the game ebbed and flowed both ways with Vals team first getting a chance to take credit and Bridgets team fighting back from the rim to get their chances. Finally after 15 minutes Bridgets team took the game and with it some of the loot to round out a super year. Results: B. Ingle & L. Howe 3 V. White & T. Corden 4; L. Morrison & P. ​​White 3 P. Heaton & M. Raza 4; M. Heaton & A. Corden 4 C. Howe & N. Ingle 3; A. Parmar & A. Wildt-Pick 3 D. Owen & T. Howe 4; B. Ingle & P. ​​White 4 V. White & P. ​​Heaton 3, L. Morrison & M. Heaton 4 v M. Raza & N. Ingle 3; L. Morrison & L. Howe 3 C. Howe & T. Howe 4; A. Wildt-Pick & P. ​​White 3 V. White & D. Oowen 4; A. Parmar & M. Heaton 2 v N. Ingle & T. Howe 5; B. Ingle & P. ​​White 3 D. Owen & P. ​​Heato 4; A. Wildt-Pick & M. Heaton 5 M. Raza & T. Howe 2; L. Howe & A. Parmar 2 C. Howe & V. White 5.

