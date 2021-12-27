Connect with us

Five ideas to correct Canada’s sagging small hockey stats, from Colorado to Nova Scotia – The Athletic

According to Hockey Canada, which recognizes that many families may not return to the rink even after the virus is gone, nearly one in six Canadian children registered to play hockey have left the game during the pandemic.

The sport’s national governing body is forecasting a 15 percent drop in registration from levels in 2019-20, the season that kicked off COVID-19. Darren Cossar, the vice president of member engagement at Hockey Canada, said a full accounting is still underway.

“By this I don’t think we’re saying the sky is falling,” he said. “But we are very aware. And we’re very aware of the numbers, and we do a lot of work with the numbers.”

Last year, when some jurisdictions across Canada kept their arena doors closed, Cossar said registration was down 36.6 percent from 2019-20 levels. (In Southern Ontario, the Greater Toronto Hockey League, the largest small hockey organization in the world, has suspended sanctioned activities due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The rolls are also lower this season.)

“We are concerned about the impact that COVID is having, but I don’t think that was the main concern,” Cossar said. “Our biggest concern is that we generally need to work on the game to make it more inclusive, to make it more inviting to the changing world in which families live, work and play.”

To address that, he said Hockey Canada is preparing to launch a nationwide best practices platform where small hockey executives can list which approaches have worked for them and borrow from what has worked elsewhere. Cossar said the goal is to have the system up and running by the end of this season.

