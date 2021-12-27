Sports
English cricket team in the West Indies in 202122
International Cricket Tour
|English cricket team in the West Indies in 202122
West Indies
England
|dates
January 22, March 28, 2022
|captains
Eoin Morgan (T20Is)
|Test series
|Twenty20 International Series
The England cricket team are scheduled to tour the West Indies in January and March 2022 to play three Tests and five Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.[1][2] The Test series will be the first time the teams will play for the RichardsBotham Trophy.[3][4] The test series will be part of the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship.[5] In October 2021, the schedule for the tour was confirmed,[6] with the T20I matches taking place in January 2022,[7] and the Test matches taking place in March 2022.[8]
T20I Series[edit]
1st T20I[edit]
2nd T20I[edit]
3rd T20I[edit]
4th T20I[edit]
5th T20I[edit]
Warm-up match for Test series[edit]
Test series[edit]
1st test[edit]
2nd test[edit]
3rd test[edit]
