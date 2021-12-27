Two more college football bowl games canceled due to COVID outbreaks





The Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl were both canceled due to the pandemic on Sunday, as coronavirus outbreaks in Virginia and Boston College forced them to cancel their postseason plans. The game scheduled for Wednesday at Fenway Park was to pit the Cavaliers against SMU. The Military Bowl scheduled for Monday at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, between Boston College and East Carolina, was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests in BC. an end,” said Eagles coach Jeff Hafley. “We just don’t have enough players to play a game safely. My heart goes out to our seniors who will not be given one last chance to wear a BC shirt and I cannot thank them enough for all the contributions they have made to our program.” The Fenway Bowl could be a postseason game from college football to the ancient home of the Boston Red Sox, but those plans have been thwarted twice by the pandemic, as it would be the last game for Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, who announced his resignation after the Cavaliers hit a 6-6 regular season. But leading up to the team’s scheduled departure on Christmas Day, players started showing symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive. The full team was tested in the morning and further positive results came on Sunday “Playing this game was something our team was really looking forward to and it’s a shame Coach Mendenhall won’t get one last chance to coach this group,” Virginia athletic dir ector Carla Williams said. “We appreciate all the hard work of our team and our coaching staff. They have earned this bowling invitation and it is a shame they will not be able to compete to complete the season.” pandemic has ruined bowl bidding for Boston College and SMU. “I am disappointed for our fans, and even more disappointed for our players, that we will not be able to play in a bowling game for the second consecutive season,” Mustangs AD Rick Hart said. “However, we are sympathetic to Virginia’s situation as we had to withdraw from our bowl last season because of COVID. We hope those affected get well soon.” The BC players voted last year not to attend a post-season game due to the emotional toll the pandemic season had taken. This year’s team went 6-6 (2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) to qualify for bowls and had already traveled to the Washington, DC area for Monday’s game. But athletic director Pat Kraft said more than 40 players were unavailable due to COVID-19, injuries, opt-outs and transfers. “We just don’t have enough players to form a team,” he said. “We are disappointed that we will not be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our top priority.” The Hawaii Bowl was previously canceled after Hawaii withdrew from its game against Memphis on the eve of Thursday. game due to COVID-19, end of season injuries and transfers. And Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on New Year’s Eve after the Aggies pulled out due to a lack of available players. The UConn women’s basketball game against Marquette on December 29 was also canceled on Sunday due to coronavirus issues within the Marquette program.

