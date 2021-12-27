Andy Murray joked about his ‘third microchip’ injection after receiving Covid booster shot ahead of Australian Open





Andy Murray joked that he was getting his third microchip injection this week. Murray posted from his Twitter account informing his followers that he had received the booster ahead of the Australian Open to be held in Melbourne next month. He said: I injected my 3rd microchip into me today. Tennis Murray v Tsitsipas, Djokovic v Medvedev – What will be the best men’s tennis rivalry of 2022? YESTERDAY AT 2:55 PM The post was seen as a clear jab at baseless conspiracy theories that claim the Covid-19 vaccine is being used to implant microchips in humans. The claims, routinely disseminated by members of the anti-vaxxer community, have been repeatedly debunked by scientists. Murray clearly saw the funny side of the theories and supported the research by writing: Joking aside… science is the best. The three-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 has supported the uptake of the vaccine during the pandemic and went on to praise those involved in the continued rollout of the vaccine, writing: Thank you scientists, thank doctors and health professionals for incredible work you are doing. The Australian Open is the first major tournament on the tennis calendar and starts on January 17. Murray, who has worked his way back to full fitness after spending 11 months on the sidelines recovering from a hip injury, was given a wild card entry for the 2022 edition last week. The Scotsman is a five-time finalist at the tournament but has yet to win it, finishing runner-up to Roger Federer in 2010 and Novak Djokovic in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016. Djokovic, who won the Australian Open last season, could miss the tournament after heated speculation about the vaccination status of 34-year-olds. The organizers have stated that all participants in the upcoming tournament must be fully vaccinated before being allowed to participate in the tournament or receive a medical waiver granted by an independent panel of experts. The nine-time record-breaking Melbourne champion has not disclosed his vaccination status but suggested the announcement casts doubt on his participation. Speaking to Serbian Blic newspaper, Djokovic said: “Things are as they are, I still don’t know if I will go to Melbourne. I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate investigation.” People these days go too far in taking the liberty of asking questions and judging a person. Whatever you say Yes, no, maybe, I think about it, they will benefit. Speaking at the official launch of the event, tournament director Craig Tiley said: Everyone on site, the fans, staff and players must be vaccinated to participate in this year’s Australian Open. Vaccine uptake among male players is over 95%, according to ATP tour data. Australian Open Murray gets wild card for Australian Open 23/12/2021 AT 12:43 Australian Open Opinion: Uncertainty reigns as the Australian Open 2022 approaches 21/12/2021 AT 14:02

