



Chinese table tennis player Ma Long speaks during mainland Chinese Olympians’ visit to China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 5, 2021. /CFP Chinese table tennis player Ma Long speaks during mainland Chinese Olympians’ visit to China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 5, 2021. /CFP Ma Long, a Chinese table tennis champion who won the gold medal in men’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics in July, told ifeng.com he couldn’t promise to attend the Paris Olympics in 2024, but he will give his best. for do. As the captain of the Chinese national table tennis team, Ma is already 33 years old. Some of his predecessors, including Cai Zhenhua, Liu Guoliang and Kong Linghuin, retired at a younger age, aged 28, 26 and 31, respectively. Ma is convinced that he is at his peak after playing on the national team for 18 years. He always said that table tennis players are in their best physical condition between 26 and 27 and at their best technique level between 27 and 31. “I think it’s normal now for players to continue playing in their thirties,” said Ma. “Rehabilitation, medical treatment and training are increasingly scientific these days. They will help extend our careers.” Ma Long of China celebrates after winning the gold medal in men’s singles table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2021. /CFP Ma Long of China celebrates after winning the gold medal in men’s singles table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2021. /CFP Although he has already won so many world titles and Olympic gold, Ma thinks he hasn’t reached his peak yet. “I think it’s very difficult to reach the technical peak,” Ma told ifeng.com. “They say ‘there is no limit to knowledge.’ There’s also no limit to fine-tuning your skills because you can always create or learn new pieces. It’s not like weightlifting or athletics, which have a specific limit in seconds or kilograms for an athlete.” Ma started playing table tennis when he was five years old, but his passion for it hasn’t gone away even at his age or after gaining so much access. “All I have is table tennis,” Mom said. “I have discovered so much playing it, and I want to discover more. Today’s young players have remarkable skills and I want to learn from them.” Ma won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021. But, most importantly, he is the first over 30s to win Olympic gold in men’s singles. He also beat the record for winning the most gold medals by winning the fifth from him. Ma Long greets spectators in a demonstration match during mainland Chinese Olympians’ visit to China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 4, 2021. /CFP Ma Long greets spectators in a demonstration match during mainland Chinese Olympians’ visit to China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 4, 2021. /CFP As one of the top-performing Chinese athletes in Tokyo 2020, Ma visited China’s Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as a member of the mainland China delegation. It is a traditional event that started in 2004. Ma had a good time in Hong Kong. “Elite athletes from mainland China have been going to Hong Kong after every edition of the Olympics since 2004,” Ma said. “Our schedule has tightened this year due to COVID-19 and the National Games. The visit was later than usual. But we are all very happy to continue this tradition. We could all feel that the athletes of the Chinese Hong Kong are getting better and better in recent years. They won their first gold medal in Tokyo since 1997. I think the regular exchanges between the two sides have a lot to do with that.” Ma Long (R2) greets spectators as mainland Chinese Olympians visit China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 4, 2021. /CFP Ma Long (R2) greets spectators as mainland Chinese Olympians visit China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 4, 2021. /CFP According to Ma, many players from China’s Hong Kong now compete in the China Table Tennis Super League, thus meeting and communicating more often with their mainland Chinese counterparts. “We trained together for three months for the Tokyo Olympics,” Ma told ifeng.com. “We practice together, progress together and communicate with each other. It’s very helpful. They worked hard to win the bronze medal in Tokyo.” China defeated Japan 3-0 to win the women’s team fold medal in Tokyo. Coach Liu Guoliang asked athletes from Hong Kong, China, to join them for a family photo after the awards ceremony.

