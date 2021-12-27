PAUL NEWMAN: English Test cricket is a mess, but the problems run much deeper at the ECB

English test batting has been broken – it only took one tumultuous hour and 12 brutal, probing and pulsating overs at the end of the second day to highlight that and, more pertinently, the domestic red ball system has been broken by a white ball obsessed ECB.

However, there will still be casualties from an Ashes disaster which, save for a miracle on the third day in Melbourne by Joe Root and Ben Stokes, has been worse than the last two series in Australia. And since they finished 5-0 and 4-0, that’s quite something.

It’s hard to see how Root can continue as captain when this becomes his third Ashes series without taking charge, even if there are no alternatives at all and Steve Harmison made it very clear here on Christmas Eve why the job never went to Ben Stokes.

England’s Test batting is broken and it’s hard to see how Joe Root (left) continues as captain

An hour of horror at the end of the second day left England on the brink of Ashe’s humiliation

Everything else aside, English cricket owes it to Root to let him do what he does best now, world-class batting that is becoming increasingly important for a lineup otherwise unfit for purpose. And if that means joining the rush to cash in on the IPL, so be it.

Root can hardly be denied the same opportunities as lesser players who enjoy the richness and relative ease of the franchise world. He would never turn his back on the England team and Test Cricket, but he should not carry the weight of the Test World on his shoulders and forgo T20 cricket outside this series.

But there is a much larger staff cloud hanging over the England Test team and that comes in an area where a change has not been expected for a while.

Root (right) should now be left to do what he does best, world class batting for a bad lineup

There’s a bigger problem: Chris Silverwood fails to justify Ashley Giles’ (super) faith

Chris Silverwood, who has been given unprecedented power more than any previous coach, has not justified the trust Ashley Giles placed in him when he fired Ed Smith in April.

Sadly, it’s even harder to see how he and the ubiquitous Mo Bobat, who as a performance director seems to have been behind so many of the disastrous plans for the future, can continue as this series continues its destructive path to another 5-0 humiliation. .

The ECB has already said it will take into account the additional difficulties imposed by Covid on the coach and captain. But frankly, CEO Tom Harrison doesn’t have the credibility to judge others, while overseeing the complete subversion of the top-notch game.

Instead, Giles will have to admit he was wrong in making the coach the national selector, just as he will have to accept that Silverwood is not in the same league as England’s three foreign coaches, Duncan Fletcher, Andy Flower and Trevor Bayliss.

Silverwood’s position could become untenable as the series climbs to a 5-0 whitewash

Chief executive Tom Harrison does not have the credibility to judge others

It seems a long time ago that Silverwood took charge as a coach after the 2019 Ashes and made the right noises about working on this series and the need to have the best red ball players at their peak and shooting in Australia. And the Ashes remain the pinnacle of the game, so he was right to think so.

Yes, Silverwood has been unlucky to lose to the fast bowlers in Jofra Archer and, to a lesser extent, Olly Stone that he wanted to join Mark Wood to fight Australian fire with fire. But the bowling wasn’t the problem in these Ashes.

Mistake after mistake has been made both in the run-up to this series, with Twenty20 cricket’s ill-fated halftime and rotation policies and prioritization, and during it.

As Michael Vaughan said on his late arrival in Australia to work for Fox TV, England has nothing in order but to be on time.

Silverwood has been unlucky in some ways, but too many mistakes have been made in the build

The red ball batters who get to the top level then go backwards, like Ollie Pope

And they couldn’t even do that because of positive Covid tests that delayed their arrival at the MCG.

Most disturbingly, the domestic game doesn’t produce red ball hitters and those that do arrive at the top level then seem to regress, see Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed as proof of that.

And for that, Silverwood, a decent man and a very successful coach at Essex, certainly seems to have to carry the can.