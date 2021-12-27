College Football Playoff 2021: Ranking of the top 20 impact players from the field of four teams

The College Football Playoff field is set, and it features three programs that have not won a national championship this millennium—No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Cincinnati—along with No. 1 Alabama, the reigning national champion. A fresh playoff field in 2021 will also provide a new set of playmakers who can redefine the national title race.

The four-team field features some of the best players in the country, including Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, Thorpe Award winner Coby Bryant, Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean and Rotary Lombardi winner Aidan Hutchinson. There are a total of seven national award winners between the teams, along with 11 players who voted for the CBS Sports All-America team.

However, this list doesn’t rank only the best players. Instead, the collection below features the players best able to change everything for their teams and deliver a National Championship on January 10, 2022.

Without further ado, here are the 20 most impactful players in the 2021 College Football Playoff.

Haskins is the engine that powers Michigan’s highly efficient attack. The battering ram leads the Wolverines with 261 carries for 1,288 yards and 20 touchdowns, the last of which leads the Power Five. Haskins’ consistent play has brought Michigan into its greatest games, especially when he ran 169 yards and five touchdowns against Ohio State. He won’t make many highlight reels, but his skilled production is the reason why UM plays on this stage.

Since Adam Anderson was suspended, Georgia has struggled to generate a consistent pass rush. Walker, however, is about to wreak havoc on the fringe. Walker posted 21 quarterback rushes and four sacks as part of that vaunted Bulldogs unit, impressive numbers for the 275-pounder. When the Dawgs face Alabama again, they’ll need Walker to make the difference to go after the quarterback.

Ford started his career with Alabama before transferring to Cincinnati after two seasons. He has since established himself as one of the most electric runners in the College Football Playoff while with the Bearcats. Ford rushed for 1,242 yards and 19 touchdowns at 6.2 yards per carry, including 187 yards and two touchdowns against Houston in the AAC Championship Game. There’s little reason to expect Cincinnati to get a boost against Alabama’s defensive line. However, the 220-pound Ford is built to withstand punishment. If he can keep Cincinnati on track, that could be a game-changing factor.

The Tide’s line of attack was shaky, but Robinson’s 225-pound build allows him to keep the attack moving in Alabama. Against Ole Miss, Robinson rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns to put pressure on the young offensive unit. Especially against Georgia’s physical defensive front, if the SEC foes meet again, Robinson could emerge as a difference maker and likely an NFL Draft prospect as well.

Despite all the negative comments thrown at him, Bennett has quietly mounted a hyper-efficient campaign. Georgia is ranked 4th nationally in Expected Points Added per Pass Attempt and No. 4 in Success Rate behind Bennett’s 2,325 yards passing and 24 touchdowns at 10.1 yards per pass. However, Bennett has rarely been pressured and has generally been able to make simple readouts from the game. Bennett gets the chance to answer any questions about his positives and lead Georgia to the top prize in college football.

Ojabo is sometimes overlooked because of Aidan Hutchinson’s numbers, but he’s a game-changing player of his own. The Scottish-born native’s 11 sacks rank as Michigan’s all-time number 4, while his 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback rushes and five forced fumbles rank among the team leaders. Michigan needs Ojabo at its best to wreak havoc in playoffs.

14. Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

It’s a testament to the College Football Playoff that the Thorpe Award winner is so low on the list. However, especially now that teams have stopped testing Ahmad Gardner, Bryant has quietly become a monster in the coverage. The senior broke 11 passes and forced three interceptions on 70 targets, allowing only 44.3% of passes to be caught. Cincinnati generally keeps their corners in place, so Bryant will likely cover Jameson Williams against Alabama for several snaps. He takes up the challenge.

The Crimson Tide’s offensive line has been quietly shaky, but Neal is a brick wall on the left. The likely first-round NFL Draft pick has earned All-America accolades in several places after replacing Alex Leatherwood on the blind side of Bryce Young. If the Tide gets Michigan’s terrifying pass-rushing duo, Neal’s stability will be a game-changing trait in game planning.

The pass rushers on the Michigan defense are a well-known product, but Hill is a key playmaker at the back. He posted seven pass breakups, 4.5 loss tackles and a couple of interceptions as he played all over the field for the Wolverines defense. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is willing to play Hill on slot corner, box safety or free safety, depending on the matchup. His versatility will be key against Georgia — especially with Bulldogs’ tight end Brock Bowers in the secondary.

Davis was an early contender for the Heisman Trophy as the face of Georgia’s defense, but his game will be more valuable than ever as UGA prepares for the College Football Playoff. The hulking 340-pounder is arguably the best filler in college football, and his talents will hold the key to stopping Michigan’s elite run game through the middle and clearing paths for Georgia’s linebackers to wreak havoc. A great playoff performance from Davis could lead the Bulldogs to their first national title in 40 years.

Alabama doesn’t have many weaknesses, but the right side of the offensive line looked shaky at times. That’s where Sanders comes in. The senior has 18 loss tackles and 9.5 sacks in the past two seasons, including 10 credited QB rushes in 2021. Teams have made plans to keep Sanders from coming home, but he has the edge’s explosive potential to knock out quarterbacks get the schedule.

Cincinnati star DE Myjai Sanders has wreaked havoc on opponents’ offensive lines this season. USATSIA



9. Georgia TE Brock Bowers

When things break in the bag, Bennett looks for his safety valve. Enter Bowers, who tripled every other receiver in the SEC Championship Game with 15 of Georgia’s 44 goals while Bennett was under duress. Georgia’s pass offensive was mediocre throughout his 12-1 campaign, but Bowers stood out. The freshman superstar made his case for being the best tight end in the country after catching 47 passes for 781 yards and 11 touchdowns, all points that easily lead the team.

While Haskins keeps Michigan on track, Corum is the speedster who can top a defense from the running back position. More than 47% of Corum’s rushing yards came on breakaway runs, with more than one in seven of his attempts shadowing 10 yards. Michigan needs to generate some explosive moves to keep the defense apart, and Corum is the most explosive offensive playmaker on the roster.

The Bearcats offense probably can’t keep up with the defenses of the other three playoff teams, but Knight is good enough that it might not matter. The senior completed 66% of his passes, threw 30 touchdowns and averaged 9.0 yards per attempt. After running more than 500 yards in each of his first three seasons, Ridder kept things in the bag in 2021 with much more consistency. ability to take advantage of mismatches and broken plays than their opponents. As the most experienced quarterback in the playoff, Ridder proves to be an important wildcard.

6. Alabama WR Jameson Williams

A year ago, Williams fought for playtime in a crowded reception room in the state of Ohio. Now he is arguably the biggest skill talent mismatch in the College Football Playoff. Williams averages 21.3 yards per catch and has 15 touchdowns after playing both from the slot and wide, earning All-America honors from numerous outlets after finishing with 1,445 yards and 68 catches. His presence becomes infinitely more important after John Metchie III suffered an ACL tear in the SEC title game. Williams has won 120 yards in five of his last six games.

5. Alabama LB Will Anderson

The Tide is solid on every level of defense, but Anderson is on another level. The sophomore has a freaky 92 tackles and 15.5 sacks. However, his NCAA record of 32.5 tackles for loss is the number that sets him apart. No other player has cleared even 23 TFLs since 2018. Alabama uses him not only as a pass rusher, but also as a disruptive chess piece in the middle and in run support. On a slightly less effective defense of Alabama than in normal years, Anderson is the star.

4. Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

With the amount of bulk Georgia has inland, teams are going to challenge the Bulldogs to the brink. Teams are then tasked with taking on Dean, a Butkus Award winner who covers virtually from sideline to sideline. On a star-packed unit, Dean tops the table with 61 tackles, 8.5 tackles for losses, 20 quarterback rushes, five pass break-ups and two interceptions. Against a Michigan team that uses deception in running, Dean’s speed and awareness will play a vital role.

3. Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner

The Bearcats have a Thorpe Award winner and he’s not even the best defensive player on the roster. Gardner is so feared by opponents that they rarely test him anymore. The senior was shot just 36 times in 448 coverage shots, while fellow cornerers Bryant and Arquon Bush were shot 70 times each. Gardner allowed just 17 catches for 117 yards all season, with three interceptions and zero touchdowns. The chess match between Gardner, Bryant and Williams is arguably the best of the season.

2. Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson

If Bryce Young didn’t play the way he did in the SEC title game, Hutchinson could very well be the first defensive player since Charles Woodson to win the Heisman Trophy. Hutchinson is arguably the most physical pass rusher in the nation, setting the Michigan single-season record with 14 sacks. While Michigan is solid on every level, Hutchinson and Ojabo are the special sauce that makes the Wolverines defense one of the best in the country.

1. Alabama QB Bryce Young

If there was any doubt that Young could be the most impactful player in college football, he put it to rest during the SEC Championship Game. Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns against a previously unscathed Georgia defense, a feat impressive enough for the Heisman to win. When Young is performing at his best, there may be no team in college football that can stop the Tide. With Metchie out this season, he needs to get even better.