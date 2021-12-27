Mass. Girls HS Hockey – Division 2 Top 10: Duxbury remains at number 1; Algonquin, MC Enter ranking





Mass. Girls D2 Top 10 rank Team * PR Previous ranking W l t 1 Duxbury 1 4 0 0 2 Natic 3 2 0 1 3 Andover 2 3 1 0 4 Sandwich 7 2 0 0 5 Algonquin/Hudson NEW 4 0 1 6 Woburn 6 3 1 0 7 Canton 4 1 1 0 8 Falmouth 8 3 1 0 9 barn 9 1 0 0 10 Malden Catholic NEW 3 0 0 Plenty of interesting early season results have rocked this week’s HNIB News Massachusetts Girls Division 2 Top 10 and with the sheer number of teams in the division, the emergence of several programs has been revealed, which should be an interesting streak this winter. should yield. However, there is no change at the top, with #1 Duxbury (4-0-0) maintained his spot, cemented by his latest decision, a 5-1 win over Falmouth. The Dragons will face a huge test with Notre Dame on Monday in the opening round of the Tenney Cup. Natic (2-0-1) climbs to #2 after two solid wins and a draw with surglng #5 Algonquin/Hudson (4-0-1), who entered the game with an outscore of 34-0 from the first four opponents. The two teams will face each other again on Wednesday in the first round of the Medway/Ashland New Year’s Invitational. #3 Andover (3-1-0) is one spot behind, but has won three in a row after a season-opening setback against Malden Catholic. The Warriors are free until after New Years. Up three places to #4 is Sandwich (2-0-0) from the Cape & Islands League. The Lady Knights have a big Wednesday against #9 barn (1-0), which was impressive in his only result to date, a win over Martha’s Vineyard. Woburn (3-1-0) holds on to #6 and picks up three consecutive impressive wins after losing to MC on the opening night. The Tanners host Gloucester on Wednesday for a fight with ML rival Arlington on New Year’s Day. #7 Canton (1-1-0) is back in action and wants to make a point. The Bulldogs will face a good Winchester team on Wednesday and will face Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake on Thursday. #8 Falmouth (3-1-0) showed early on that it can score goals (32 in four games). The Clippers, who gave Duxbury a fight in their only loss, are free until after the New Year with the postponement of this week’s Gio Christmas Classic. Making his debut in the ranking is Malden Catholic (3-0-0) on #10. MC defeated ranked opponents Andover and Woburn in his last two games. He will face Beverly/Danvers on Wednesday. TEAMS TO WATCH: Needham, Westwood, Braintree, Pembroke

