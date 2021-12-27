Cricket 2021: Australia, NZ win elusive titles; Racism rocks England





IMAGE: The Australian cricket team celebrates after beating New Zealand to win the T20 World Cup in the UAE on November 14. Photo: Satish Kumar/Reuters A racism scandal brought a tumultuous end to the year in English cricket, as Australia and New Zealand were crowned world champions in various formats and the fate of women’s football in Afghanistan was jeopardized after the return of the Taliban to power. Australia shrugged off a horror build-up to claim the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Twenty20 World Cup, their first title in seven attempts. Aaron Finch’s men hit just the right moment to humiliate Pakistan in the semi-finals and then dominated New Zealand in the decisive final in Dubai. It was just the latest in a series of heartbreaks for New Zealand, which suffered a third defeat in four World Cup finals in six years. IMAGE: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace with teammates after winning the WTC final against India in Southampton. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images It wasn’t all doom and gloom for New Zealand though, with Kane Williamson’s team beating India in the World Test Championship final in Southampton. India would later avenge that defeat by beating New Zealand in a two-Test run, despite spinner Ajaz Patel claiming all 10 Indian wickets in an innings in Mumbai. Virat Kohli stepped down as India’s 20-over skipper and also lost the ODI captaincy with Rohit Sharma taking over as their sole white-ball leader. A more tumultuous leadership change took place in Australia, when Tim Paine stepped down as test captain following a ‘sexting’ scandal and Pat Cummins took charge for the Ashes. IMAGE: Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq burst into tears on November 16 as he told a UK parliamentary committee about “inhumane” treatment at the cricket club and described the sport in England as riddled with racism. Photo: Reuters Testifying before a British parliamentary committee, an emotional Azeem Rafiq cataloged a culture of racism in Yorkshire, which she says drove him to the brink of suicide. “I lost my career to racism,” said Rafiq, who hopes his revelations would open the floodgates for fellow victims to come forward and share their stories. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled a 12-point action plan, including an overhaul of locker room culture, and said they will launch an anti-discrimination unit. IMAGE: A member of the Police Elite Force stands guard at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after the New Zealand cricket team withdrew from a Pakistan cricket tour due to security concerns. Photo: Waseem Khan/Reuters The Pakistan Cricket Council’s hopes of hosting more international matches on home soil took a hit, with New Zealand and England both withdrawing from the tours. PCB chairman Ramiz Raja claimed the land had been “used and thrown away” by the “Western Bloc”, but ultimately won pledges from Australia and England to explore the country by 2022. Across the border, the future of Afghan cricket was called into question after the Taliban took over the country in August. It prompted Cricket Australia to postpone a test match against them until it had a clearer picture of the future of the women’s game in the battle-torn country.

