The Day Legendary Australian Coach Harry Hopman Died

What exactly happened on that day?

On this day, December 27, 1985, Harry Hopman died of a heart attack at his home in Seminole, Florida, where he had established his academy. The Australian legend, a 16-time Davis Cup captain as captain, was also known to have played a part in the development of great players such as Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall and later John McEnroe and Vitas Gerulaitis.

The Facts: The Life and Times of Harry Hopman

Achievements as a tennis player

Born in 1906 in Glebe, not far from Sydney in New South Wales, Harry Hopman didn’t start playing tennis until age 13. Although his list of achievements was not comparable to that of other Australian legends, he was still impressive. Hopman was second in singles three times (1930, 1931, 1932) and had more success in doubles: winner of the Australian Championships in 1929 and 1930 (along with Jack Crawford, beating him in singles in the 1931 and 1932 finals) , he claimed five major mixed doubles titles (four in Australia with his wife, Nell Hall Hopman, and the last at the 1939 United States Championships, along with Alice Marble).

The most successful Davis Cup captain of all time

Despite these honorable achievements, Harry Hopman was best known for his work as captain of the successful Australian Davis Cup team. His first campaign was in 1938 and the Australians (Adrian Quist and John Bromwich) were defeated by the United States in the final of the Challenge Round. It was the first of 22 Australian teams led by Hopman, and the following year the same Quist and Bromwich came back from 0-2 to beat the United States and win the title.

After World War II, Hopman concentrated on his job as a sportswriter for a few years, but after Australia lost three finals to the United States, he was called up to resume his role as captain. Under his leadership, Australia won no fewer than 16 Davis Cup titles, the last in 1967. During these years he coached legends such as Lew Hoad, Ken Rosewall, Roy Emerson, John Newcombe and of course Rod Laver. As captain, Hopman was known for his commitment to his players. Jack Kramer, who wasn’t particularly fond of Hopman, wrote that he had no children, no hobbies, and that tennis was everything to him. According to his biography on hopmancup.comWhile in charge of the team, he organized their fitness programs, kept the team together away from the prying eyes of the media, watched over their lifestyle and kept a critical and constant eye on their techniques.

An iconic coach who left a legacy of fitness and work ethic

In 1969, after the death of his first wife, Harry Hopman, who was a fierce opponent of professional sport and had fought the creation of what would later become known as the Open era, left Australia and began working at the Port Washington Tennis Academy on Long Island. His Davis Cup captaincy records spoke for themselves and he soon became one of the most in-demand tennis coaches in the country. He found himself advising a few future champions such as Vitas Gerulaitis and John McEnroe. However, Hopman was interested in coaching players of different levels, as Chris Lewis, the 1983 Wimbledon runner-up who trained with him in the 1970s, recalls:.

One of the reasons Hopman earned so much respect was that he really loved the game. He was not only interested in the big names, but in everyone who wanted to play tennis. In his camp there were always dozens of inexperienced players, as well as the bigger names, and Hopman took a personal interest in all of them.

Hopman was a coach who believed in constant drilling and the value of physical conditioning. In 1976, he moved to Florida, where, according to Lewis, he watched his players through binoculars from his balcony to make sure they were on course and running at the right speed during their fitness sessions.

“He got personally involved in all the instructions,” his widow said The New York Times, after he died of a heart attack on December 27, 1985. “He tried to get on track every day. He was playing here yesterday afternoon.”

His players respected him so much that none of them ever dared to call him Harry: even to John McEnroe in his later years, he was always called Mr. Hopman.

What now? The Hopman Cup was founded in 1989

Harry Hopman’s academy would still bear his name after his death. One of the most famous tennis resorts in the world, the facilities are said to be used by numerous tennis stars, such as Martina Hingis and Jennifer Capriati.

A mixed competition, in which male and female players sit in combined teams and represent their country, would be named the Hopman Cup in tribute to the famous coach. It was founded in 1989 and was held in Perth. His second wife, Lucy, attended the event every year until she died in 2018. The last edition of the Hopman Cup was held in 2019, with Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic winning the title for Switzerland that year.

According to some reports, the league could return to the tennis calendar in the coming years.