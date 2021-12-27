Memo — Vaccinated NBA Players, Coaches Can Now Test Out of Quarantine in Six Days





Vaccinated NBA players and coaches who are asymptomatic can now get through quarantine after six days if COVID-19 testing data shows they are no longer at risk of being contagious, according to a memo distributed to teams Monday and obtained by ESPN . The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have agreed to the changes that will replace a protocol requiring league personnel to wait 10 days to test out of quarantine when returning to the league. The new protocol includes players, coaches, staff and umpires. Individuals can also still test from quarantine with two negative results 24 hours apart. 2 Related NBA players test positive and are quarantined at an unprecedented rate. As of Monday afternoon, 205 players have entered the league’s health and safety protocols this season, with 192 in December and 169 in the past two weeks. Six NBA head coaches have entered protocols this season, all in December. Twenty-seven players entered the protocols on Sunday, a new single-day high for the season, overshadowing the previous high of December 17 on December 17 and 23. Sunday was the 11th day in the past 13 in which there were double additions of digital players to the list of protocols. The competition kicked off with a two-week series of elevated tests after Christmas, which are expected to continue to yield a significant number of positive tests. This reduction in quarantine time is expected to have an immediate impact on the status of many players already in the protocols. Players are considered to have tested positive on day zero, so if they meet the new standard, they should be able to play again on day seven. Data shows that individuals who have been boosted continue to clear the virus from their systems much faster than those who have not, league sources told ESPN. The decision to shorten the quarantine to six days, sources said, is based on expert research and data — including that from the competition — indicating no one had a cycle threshold (CT) greater than 35 after five or six days, sources said. . CT measures how many times a test has to cycle to find the virus in a person. For example, a 35 CT is weaker than a 20 CT. The NBA and NBPA have relied on data from their own infectious disease experts, the CDC, and UK modeling and research. In addition to relying on its own experts, the NBA is also taking into account guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which announced Monday that it would shorten the recommended isolation period for those who test positive for COVID to five days from 10 days if they are asymptomatic. . NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently told ESPN’s Malika Andrews on The NBA Today that the omicron variant was responsible for as much as 90% of the league’s recent COVID cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/32945966/memo-vaccinated-nba-players-coaches-now-test-quarantine-six-days The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos