Five New Year’s Resolutions for the BYU Soccer Program

It’s that time of year. It’s the time of year to make resolutions for the coming year. Today we make five New Year’s resolutions for the BYU football program.

1. Improve the roster through the transfer portal

In 2021, BYU scheduled five FBS transfers: Puka Nacua, Samson Nacua, Jakob Robinson, Kaleb Hayes and Mufi Hunt. Four of those five players made significant contributions throughout the season.

Last year, the depth of the BYU was tested in almost every position group except for the backslide. The same will likely be the case next season as BYU has another tough schedule in 2022. The transfer portal can be a quick and effective way to reinforce depth in certain positions. During the early years of its existence, the transfer portal has had a net positive impact on the BYU football program. That trend should continue in 2022 – BYU needs to find more contributors in the transfer portal.

2. Find a replacement for Tyler Allgeier

Whether Tyler Allgeier stays for another season or runs for the NFL Draft, BYU must find a replacement for the new one-season frontrunner. If Allgeier signs up for the NFL Draft, BYU could find a running back through the transfer portal. If Allgeier returns for another season, the Cougars can use the high school ranks or the transfer portal to find a running back.

Since the core members of BYU’s offensive staff were formed in 2018, BYU has signed only three scholarship running backs: Hinckley Ropati, Bruce Garrett and Nukuluve Helu. Ropati suffered a torn ACL during his first fall camp and has been working toward full health. Garrett dropped out of the program during his first fall camp, and Helu left to serve a mission after signing with BYU in 2020.

BYU has found other ways to create productive running backs. Allgeier came to BYU as a PWO, Katoa followed Sitake to BYU after signing with Oregon State, and Ty’Son Williams and Emmanuel Esupka came to BYU through the transfer portal.

The point is that BYU will have to replenish the dwindling pipeline once Allgeier leaves. Whether that’s from the high school ranks or the transfer portal probably doesn’t matter much.

3. Stepping Up Operations for Big 12

BYU has less than two years to prepare for its debut season in the Big 12. In the meantime, BYU has a lot of operational ground to catch up on before it will look like most Big 12 programs. The athletics department should use this year to head towards the Big 12. That includes nutrition, recruiting, facilities and more. Investing now could alleviate some of the inevitable growing pains associated with moving to a P5 conference.

4. Increase recruitment for the Big 12

As of 2016, approximately 58% of BYU signatories had one or more competing offers from FBS when they signed with the Cougars. If BYU is going to determine the depth it needs in the Big 12, that number should probably be closer to 80%-90%. It all starts with the lesson of 2023.

There are multiple highly regarded players in the 2023 class with connections to the program. BYU needs to be very patient and calculated before renewing offers and accepting pledges in the 2023 class. As BYU approaches 80%-90%, each member of the coaching staff must commit to remain patient and pull out all the stops for the highest goals. If not, the number will likely hover around 70%.

5. A winning record against Power Five teams

BYU went 6-1 against Power Five enemies in 2021 – the best figure in program history.

BYU will face five Power Five teams in 2022: Baylor, Oregon, Notre Dame, Arkansas and Stanford. Baylor will enter Lavell Edwards Stadium as the reigning Big 12 champion. Notre Dame finished one spot outside the playoff. Oregon won the PAC-12 North and finished in the top 20. Arkansas went 8-4 in 2021.

A winning record against those five teams would likely mean a very successful season for the BYU football program.