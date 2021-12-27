Nadal resumes isolation training at home





20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has resumed training, according to a recent social media post. The Spaniard had announced on December 21 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Spain from the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi. Nadal is one of seven players involved in the event who tested positive – the others being Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov, Belinda Bencic, Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu and Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya. In his statement on social media a few days ago, the Spaniard had said he was experiencing strong symptoms and some discomfort. Six days after that report, Nadalis appeared to be in better shape when he posted a photo of himself training at home while in isolation. “Resumption of physical work, little by little,” said the Spaniard in a message accompanying the photo of him exercising. Nadal remains uncertain for Australian Open While Rafael Nadal is on the entry list for the Australian Open, the Spaniard, who has not played an official game on the tour since August, remains uncertain for the first Grand Slam of the season. Craig Tiley, the tournament director for the first Major of the season, was optimistic about Nadal playing in Melbourne when he spoke to the Australian media a few days ago. “I have faith in the arrival of Rafael Nadal. Players who test positive now won’t be contagious after a while, and at that point there won’t be a problem. Never being positive is a good thing, but if you want to play the Australian Open, now is the time to catch the virus.” In his statement, Nadal had said that he needs to be flexible with his schedule and that he will analyze his options as the time approaches. It is a positive sign that he is returning to physical activity and his fans are hopeful that Nadal will be back on the practice courts soon.

