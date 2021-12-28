Hardik Pandya plays cricket at home with son; watch

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently out of international cricket as he is recovering from a back injury sustained a few years ago. Pandya spends some quality moments with his family during his time away from cricket, and he keeps his followers updated by sharing images and videos on his official social media handles. Recently, the cricketer shared an adorable video on Instagram where his son Agastya can be seen playing cricket with his father and uncle, Krunal Pandya.

The video shows Krunal Pandya bowling a few low-holding deliveries to Agastya while flitting with Hardik by his side. You can see 28-year-old cricketer teaching Agastya how to bat and also hit a few sixes from his own son’s bowling. The post has already garnered more than a million likes on Instagram since it was shared on Sunday. The video also has over a million views and various reactions.

Hardik Pandya’s career

As for Hardik, the right-handed bowling all-rounder has not played for India since appearing in the Blue jersey against Namibia in the T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya did not bowl or bat in the match. He was not selected for the next series against New Zealand as he was given time off to recover from his injuries. The cricketer had suffered a low back injury while playing for India in the 2018 Asian Cup. He underwent successful surgery in the UK a year later following the completion of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Hardik Pandya returned to the Indian team a few months later, but as a bowler, he was not available. After sustaining another injury, he continued to play as a pure batter for both India and its IPL team, Mumbai Indians. Selectors had to make the tough decision when Hardik was dropped from the limited overs team for failing to provide that extra option with the ball. The player’s return is currently in doubt as a number of potential replacements have signed up in the form of Shardul Thakur and Venkatesh Iyer.

It remains to be seen if Hardik Pandya can make a successful comeback to the Indian team if he gets another chance to play for the country. He was recently released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming mega sale.

(Image: HardikPandya / Instagram)

