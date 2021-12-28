New Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning calls on Georgia Bulldogs defense in CFP semifinals





MIAMI — Georgia’s defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is heading to Oregon as the new Ducks head coach, but will first play defensively for the Bulldogs in Friday’s game against Michigan in a semifinal of the College Football Playoff in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Lanning, 35, was hired as Oregon’s coach on Dec. 11 to replace Mario Cristobal, who left for Miami, his alma mater. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has named indoor linebackers coach Glenn Schumann and former Florida and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinators once Lanning leaves. But Lanning says nothing will change in the way the defense works when the No. 3 Bulldogs the No. 2 Wolverines play at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida (7:30 PM ET, ESPN and ESPN App). 2 Related “Our approach will be very similar to what it has been all season,” Lanning said Monday. “Not really going to change the way we work. Luckily with the bowl preparation there is a lot more time. There is a lot of time to prepare and I think people often make the mistake of trying too much in a shorter period of time. We will work in the same way as the whole season.” Lanning will be head coach of the Ducks for the first time. Smart hired him to coach the Bulldogs outside the linebackers in 2018; he was promoted to defensive coordinator the following season. The Bulldogs led the FBS in scoring defense (9.5 points) and were No. 2 in total defense (253.2 yards) this season. But they were caught out by Alabama in a 41-24 loss in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4, losing 536 yards, including 421 passes. “We just have to get to work,” said Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean. “We have to trust the coaches’ game plan and we have to perform at a high level. As for attributing to the overblown coverage, we didn’t have an elite focus and elite execution.” Lanning said the time difference has allowed him to focus on Georgia’s CFP preparations early in the day, then building a coaching staff, recruiting class and roster in Oregon at night. He has hired Kenny Dillingham of the State of Florida as Offensive Coordinator and Baylor’s Matt Powledge as Co-Defensive Coordinator. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Adrian Klemm left the team Monday to join the Ducks staff. “I’m really excited about what we’re putting together there,” Lanning said. “The good thing [with] Since the west coast is three hours behind us, we’ve given ourselves a chance to really focus on Georgia early in the day, and later in the evening we can get a lot of things done with our team there in Oregon and the staff. as we put that together.” For now, Lanning has at least one game left with the Bulldogs — and maybe one more. “Obviously Coach Lanning hasn’t gone to his new job yet,” Georgia safety officer Christopher Smith said. “He’s going to try and play his part with us to the best of his ability and he’s done a great job of that all year. He’ll keep doing this until this thing is over.”

