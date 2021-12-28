Sports
Johanna Konta is MARRIED! Tennis player marries film producer Jackson Wade
Johanna Konta is MARRIED! Former UK number one tennis player dazzles in a chic white dress as she tied the knot with film producer Jackson Wade in a romantic church ceremony
- She married her long-term boyfriend in a ceremony in London two weeks ago, seven months after they announced their engagement
- The professional tennis player, 30, looked ethereal in a white Max Mara wedding dress and vest as he held a matching bunch of roses outside a church
- Her film producer and photographer husband cut a neat figure in a blue suit and black bow tie as he put on a warm display with his bride
- Joanna has been dating Jackson, who runs his own media company, for several years and the couple share a house in the capital
Johanna Konta married her long-term boyfriend Jackson Wade in a ceremony in London two weeks ago, seven months after they announced their engagement.
The professional tennis player, 30, looked ethereal in a white Max Mara wedding dress and vest while holding a matching bunch of roses outside a church.
Her film producer and photographer husband cut a neat figure in a blue suit and black bow tie as he put on a warm display of the UK number one.
Stunning: Johanna Konta married her long-term boyfriend Jackson Wade in a ceremony in London two weeks ago, seven months after they announced their engagement
Joanna took to Instagram to share the adorable snaps, writing in her caption, “Being a madam for two weeks.”
The Ellesse spokesperson revealed she was set to marry her long-term boyfriend Jackson in May — and showed off the huge sparkler that sealed the deal.
Joanna shared two photos on her social media accounts, confirming the news that the couple are getting married: ‘A few weeks ago I woke up 30 and engaged’.
Joanna has been in a relationship with Jackson, who runs his own media company, for several years and the couple share a house in London.
Stunning: The professional tennis player, 30, looked ethereal in a white Max Mara wedding dress and vest while holding a matching bunch of roses outside a church
Happy: Joanna took to Instagram to share the adorable snaps and wrote in her caption: ‘Being a madam for two weeks’
Joanna revealed that, on her 30th birthday on May 17, the proposal had been a “semi-surprise.” A second photo posted offered fans a peek inside the vintage-looking diamond ring.
Eagle-eyed fans had already spotted the star when she arrived to play at the French Open in May, where she was knocked out in the first round.
The Sydney-born star told the Independentthat she half expected Jackson’s romantic gesture.
Dazzling: The Ellesse spokesperson revealed she’d be marrying long-time boyfriend Jackson – and showed off the huge sparkler that sealed the deal – in May – in May
Sparkling: She shared a second close-up photo of the oval platinum diamond ring
She said, ‘It was a semi-surprise. I wouldn’t say I was completely shocked.
“I was kind of expecting it when I got the gift in my hand, I thought, ‘Okay, I think this could be a ring’.”
She added: ‘It’s all done with a lot of love and it’s something I always think about. It was really delicious.’
The couple share a home in London with their two dachshunds, Bono – named after the U2 frontman, and Gizmo.
In love: Joanna has been dating Jackson, who runs his own media company, for years and the couple share a house in London
