Michigan Hockey: GLI Preview – Maize n Brew

The #3-ranked Michigan Wolverines hockey returns to the ice this week after a two-week hiatus at the Great Lakes Invitational at Yost Ice Arena this Wednesday and Thursday to take on the #18-ranked Michigan Tech Huskies and number 5 ranked West Michigan Broncos.
The Wolverines have not won the GLI since 2015, while losing to the Huskies in the 2019 championship game (2020 was canceled due to COVID-19).
Michigan has historically done very well in this tournament. The Wolverines have won more GLIs than anyone (17) and they will have to do without five of their best players currently absent from the World Junior Championships for the US and Canada respectively. Four of their top six goalscorers are in Edmonton for that, so you’ll see how much depth they really have.
Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech comes in third in the CCHA in this game with an overall record of 10-7. Before the winter break, the Huskies defeated St. Thomas 6-1 and 5-3. Goals were no problem for the Huskies this year as they are currently 19th in goals scored in the nation. It is a commission violation as they only have one player, Brian Halonen (Sr. F) with more than 20 points (22 P, 11 G-11 A) in 17 games.
Michigan Tech is an accomplished team with five top scorers who are all upperclassmen. Trenton Bliss has 14 points in 16 games played and 2019 GLI MVP Logan Pietella has 13 points in 14 games.
The defensive side of the puck is where the Huskies have had more trouble. They have given up the 12th most goals and have not a single double digit defender and only one who is a plus in the +/- category. The goalkeeping has fallen to Blake Pietila, who has started every match and has a serve percentage of .910, but don’t let that fool you. His 2.06 goals against average is the 11th best in the country. They give up a lot of shots that will lead to goals from a probability point of view, so it’s more that they haven’t been able to limit dangerous chances more than Pietila can’t save.
The only strength to watch in terms of special teams is their penalty kill, which ranks 4th out of all teams at 92.0%. Teams with a high penalty-kill percentage usually go offensive when they can. Huskies are no different in 11th place with two shorthand goals throughout the year.
Western Michigan Broncos
The Broncos are second in the SEC’s college hockey equivalent, the NCHC with an overall record of 13-5. They had won seven games in a row before a Nebraska-Omaha series split to close out the first semester.
Like Michigan Tech, Western can score. The Broncos 70 goals as a team rank seventh among all teams and 10th in power play percentage at 24%. They average almost four goals per game at 3.89.
This is a veteran offensive team led by Drew Worrad with 27 points (5 G-22 A) in 18 games. Four of the five Broncos top scorers are Seniors (which often helps in a short tournament like this). Ethen Frank is second on the team with 24 points and a team also leading 17 goals in 18 games.
Western was okay in goals allowed in 23rd place with 44 goals conceded, which equates to 2.44 goals per game. Ronnie Attard leads the team in scoring for defender with 18 points and a team leading +15. Goaltending is led by Junior Brandon Bussi with a 2.47 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. Hes played and started all 18 games.
It’s not often that a team is third in its own conference for power play percentage and in the top 10 nationally, but that’s exactly what they are. Westerns penalty kill ranks are in 14th place with 84%. They aren’t extraordinary in every category, but they are above average in all major stats, usually singing a veteran team and good Pat Ferschweiler head coach with an NHL background. The Broncos won’t fool you, they know what they are. They have a big defender that makes it difficult to play against for the opposition and they have latent top scorers who are able to carry the burden offensively.
Wednesday, December 29 vs. #18 Michigan Tech (Yost Ice Arena), 7pm TV: B1G+
Thursday December 30 vs. #4 Western Michigan (Yost Ice Arena), 7pm TV: B1G+ |
