England Face Rout at MCG





England stare at another defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With emphatic victories in Brisbane and Adelaide, Australia looks set to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead and retain the Ashes. England continue to struggle with failed at bats and will start Day 3 on Tuesday at 3PM for four in their second innings. Watch live cricket scores from the AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test here. Live Scorecard | Live streaming | SA vs IND Scorecard Example of day 3 England have a huge problem at MCG. They have lost 14 wickets so far in a space of 65.1 plus 12 overs in the second innings. In the center are two men who face a formidable task to save this Test and keep the Ashes alive. With Ben Stokes and Joe Root on the fold, England need 51 more runs to get Australia back to bat. For the second day in a row, bowlers on both sides have dominated the game. First, English sailor James Anderson took key wickets from Marcus Harris (76) and Steve Smith (16) in his total of 4 for 33 from 23 overs. This helped England beat Australia for 267 and take an 82-run lead. It could have been more had it not been for Anderson. But Anderson’s good work was blown away when Mitchell Starc (2 for 11) knocked out Zak Crawley, who went down 5, and Dawid Malan, one leg before without scoring, in consecutive deliveries. Australian debutant Scott Boland (2 wickets for 1 run) delighted his home crowd of 42,626 roaring fans by removing opener Haseeb Hameed for 7 and Jack Leach without scoring in the penultimate day of the day. Australia is all set to go for the kill.

