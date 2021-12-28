Washington soccer team vs. Dallas Cowboys (Game Two) – Studs and Duds

I didn’t know Mercer played in Alabama twice this season. That’s what we looked at last night, right?

56-14!and Dallas could have easily scored 70!!!

We should at least have some comic relief this week during pressing and what some call exercise.

Ah, why dwell on this any longer – on to the design, I mean, Studs and Duds, followed by some notes.

studs:

Tress Way – Way averaged 51 yards per point on six attempts with a length of 56 yards.

John Bates – For showing something that hardly anyone on the team did on the night; a little fight (well, except for Allen and Payne I think).

duds:

Daron Payne/Jonathan Allen – However you want to spin it, the fight between these two on the sidelines was unacceptable. All I’m saying though is that Payne should NEVER have hit another man in the face. I can’t blame Allen for hitting him because if you didn’t touch another man like that, I would have waved at him too.

Other than that, the moment that happened on the couches in Dallas last night sums up this franchise perfectly – utter embarrassment both on and OFF the field.

Taylor Heinicke – If you didn’t know it before, it should FINALLY be painfully obvious to you! This guy is not an NFL starter! There was a reason he sat on his sister’s couch until November last year. There was a reason he couldn’t earn a starting position in an XFL franchise. I don’t want to hear any more of this, he just needs a shot of BS, or he could be a bridge quarterback for a drafted rookie next year. No, just no!

The first interception was a microcosm of its time here – open the receiver, had its defender stacked, subdued and misplaced football to our star receiver interception!

I’ve seen everything I need to see! And besides, Kyle Allen is better.

The offensive line – EVERYONE on this unit was absolutely horrible. EVERYBODY! They were seven people. Traffic cones would have done better!

The linebackers – I don’t think I’ve ever seen a collective group play so badly in decades! David Mayo and Jordan Kunaszyk don’t care about ever seeing game time for anything other than special teams working. I would rather have seen Troy Apke and Derrick Forrest at linebacker! Damn I would have given a two dollar bill to see Rivera and Del Rio suite!

the secondary – The defensive backs couldn’t cover a 90 year old in a Jazzy (or a 300+lb lineman for that matter)! Dak could have easily thrown 500+ yards without blinking at this group.

The coaching staff – Look, I get that we’re a walking MASH unit. I understand we are beaten up physically and mentally on both sides of football, but to come out like that and perform in a nationally televised game in prime time is unacceptable at any level.

– Kyle Allen is not the answer at quarterback – I think we probably all know that; but he’s better than Heinicke. I don’t want to hear from the bull again – he’s better, and it’s obvious when the football leaves his hand on a pass!

– It’s so sad to see Terry McLaurins talent wasted on this team. I wouldn’t blame him at all if he honored his contract and left for greener pastures.

– Dyami Brown finally showed a little bit of why we drafted him into round three of the 2021 NFL Draft last night. His peak catch on a Heinicke lollipop in double cover was impressive!

– I feel sorry for Kam Curl. He’s out there playing, and the people around him just aren’t doing their job, or don’t have his ability.

– Jeremy Reaves plays hard. I’ll give it to him, but he’s not very good at covering. Last week against Philly, Pro Football Focus had him as the lowest-rated starter. I don’t know how this week will go, but I have to believe his coverage ratio is going to be pretty bad.

– I’m really looking forward to get a real free security. We’ve been needing one for decades! It’s becoming more painfully obvious than ever. It will be good to see Bobby McCain elsewhere in 2022.

– I think we can all see why Patterson wasn’t put on paper. He missed at least three open holes that I counted while in play, and while the effort may be there, he’s a bad blocker.

– Why didn’t Troy Apke see some more time in the corner???