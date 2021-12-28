By the numbers: 2021 ATP Challenger Tour | ATP tour

Bonzi Tops wins classification

Benjamin Bonzi was a dominant force on the ATP Challenger Tour in 2021. The Frenchman took a class-leading 50 race wins this year, joining the exclusive ’50 Wins Club’ in one season. In the history of the Challenger circuit, only seven other players have won as many matches in a campaign. He finished his breakthrough season with a 50-13 record and climbed to a career-high No. 60 in the FedEx ATP rankings. Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry finished in a close second place with 49 wins.

Meanwhile, Jenson Brooksby was the most consistent performer, with a win rate of 88.5 (min. 25 matches played). The American star made the most of his opportunities, claiming 23 of 26 games played in 2021. Sebastian Baez (86.3) and Tallon groenpoor (85.7) were the only other players with at least 80 percent wins.

Baez, meanwhile, became the winning player aged 20 and under in Challenger history. His 44 match wins are the most in a single season for a player before his 21st birthday.

Player Match wins

Win percentage Benjamin Bonzi 50 79.4 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 49 72.1 Sebastian Baez 44 86.3 Tallon Greek Railway 42 85.7

Greek Track Smashes Titles Record

At the start of the year, only three players had won six titles in one season on the ATP Challenger Tour. But in 2021 alone, a further three players equaled that record, with Greekpoor (8), Bonzi (6) and Baez (6) lifting trophy after trophy.

The 25-year-old Greek track conquered the record for most crowns in a season with his victory in Tenerife, Spain. The following week, he would add an unprecedented eighth piece of titled silverware in the Slovak capital Bratislava. In fact, since Novak Djokovic’s fall at the US Open, the Dutchman hasn’t lost a game for the rest of the year. He would take five consecutive titles on the ATP Challenger Tour in October and November, dominating the clay courts of Murcia and Napoli I & II, before moving to the clay courts of Tenerife and Bratislava. His 25-game winning streak is the longest in Challenger history.

Bonzi, meanwhile, set the tone in 2021, becoming the first of the trio to reach the six-title milestone. His victories at Potchefstroom and Ostrava were followed by a 20-race win streak, with four consecutive trophies in Segovia, Saint-Tropez, Cassis and Rennes.

Baez reached a leading nine finals in 2021, all on clay, with titles on Chilean soil in Concepcion and Santiago I & II, as well as Zagreb, Buenos Aires and Campinas.

Teen Titans

Nine different teens accounted for a total of 15 Challenger titles this year, with Holger Rune (4), Juan Manuel Cerundolo (3) and Jiri Lehecka (2) the only players with multiple crowns.

At 18 years and 6 months, Rune became the fourth youngest player to win his fourth Challenger title. Only 17-year-old Richard Gasquet (2003) and 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz (2021) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (2018) were younger.

Cerundolo made Argentine history this year, becoming his country’s third-youngest player to win three Challenger titles. Only Juan Martin del Potro and Guillermo Coria were younger when they took home their third trophy.

Alcaraz, Dominic Stricker, Dalibor Svrcina, Brandon Nakashima, Carlos Gimeno Valero and Giulio Zeppieri were the only other teen winners of the year. At 18 years and 18 days, Alcaraz became the youngest champion of 2021 with his victory in Oeiras, Portugal.

Player Title Age Carlos Alcaraza placeholder image Oeiras, BY 18 years, 8 days Holger Rune Biella, ITALY 18 years, 1 month Holger Rune San Marino, SMR 18 years, 3 months Holger Rune Verona, ITALY 18 years, 3 months Holger Rune Bergamo, ITALY 18 years, 6 months Dominic Stricker Lugano, SU 18 years, 7 months Dalibor Svrcina Prague, JUNE 18 years, 10 months

Biggest movers to top 100

The top four players to the year-end top 100 won multiple Challenger titles in 2021. Cerundolo led the way, jumping 252 places to a year-end position of No. 89 in the FedEx ATP rankings.

Player Position jump

Year-end 2020 – 2021

2021 titles Juan Manuel Cerundolo +252 341 – 89 3 Jenson Brooksby +251 307 – 56 3 Alex Molcan +225 312 – 87 2 Sebastian Baez +212 309 – 97 6

Title Leaders by country

Players from 35 countries won titles this year. Argentina showed off 20 titles from 11 different players on the tour, while the United States took a close second with 19 wins.

The Argentine contingent even tied the record for most titles in a season, with Argentina 2016, Argentina 2007 and France 2005 the other members of the ’20 Titles Club’. Baez led the charge with six crowns, alongside Cerundolo with three and Etcheverry and Coria with two apiece.

Dimitar Kuzmanov became the first Challenger champion from Bulgaria since Grigor Dimitrov in 2011, with his title in Barcelona.

Country

titles

winners Argentina 20 Baez-6, JM Cerundolo-3, Etcheverry-2, Coria-2, Cachin-1, Bagnis-1, F Cerundolo-1, Carabelli-1, Mena-1, Tirante-1, Ficovich-1 United States 19 Brooksby-3, Kozlov-3, Eubanks-2, Krueger-2, Nakashima-2, Korda-1, McDonald-1, Fratangelo-1, Sock-1, Tiafoe-1, Wolf-1, Cressy-1 Spain 11 Taberner-3, Zapata Miralles-2, Munar-1, Gimeno Valero-1, Carballes Baena-1, Alcaraz-1, Vilella Martinez-1, Martinez-1 France 11 Bonzi-6, Rinderknech-1, Couacaud-1, Lestienne-1, Grenier-1, Blancaneaux-1

ATP Tour & ATP Challenger Tour winners

Four players won both the ATP Tour and the ATP Challenger Tour this year.

Player ATP Tour title

ATP Challenger Title(s)

Juan Manuel Cerundolo Cordoba Rome, ITA; Como, ITA; Banja Luka, BIH Sebastian Korda Parma Quimper, FRAI Carlos Alcaraza placeholder image You may Oeiras, BY Soonwoo Kwon Nur-Sultan Biella, ITALY

Double title leaders

Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral dominated the double circuit in 2021, with which they together had six team titles to their name. Making the most of their home soil opportunities, the Portuguese duo won trophies in Oeiras, Braga and Maia I & II, while also having the upper hand in Tenerife, Spain and Manama, Bahrain. Frenchman Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul won the second most titles of any team, winning five trophies together.

Orlando Luz has won the most doubles titles of any player, winning eight times with four different partners. He was victorious alongside Rafael Matos (4), Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (2), Sergio Galdos (1) and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (1).

