By the numbers: 2021 ATP Challenger Tour | ATP tour

Bonzi Tops wins classification
Benjamin Bonzi was a dominant force on the ATP Challenger Tour in 2021. The Frenchman took a class-leading 50 race wins this year, joining the exclusive ’50 Wins Club’ in one season. In the history of the Challenger circuit, only seven other players have won as many matches in a campaign. He finished his breakthrough season with a 50-13 record and climbed to a career-high No. 60 in the FedEx ATP rankings. Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry finished in a close second place with 49 wins.
Meanwhile, Jenson Brooksby was the most consistent performer, with a win rate of 88.5 (min. 25 matches played). The American star made the most of his opportunities, claiming 23 of 26 games played in 2021. Sebastian Baez (86.3) and Tallon groenpoor (85.7) were the only other players with at least 80 percent wins.
Baez, meanwhile, became the winning player aged 20 and under in Challenger history. His 44 match wins are the most in a single season for a player before his 21st birthday.
|Player
|Match wins
|Win percentage
|Benjamin Bonzi
|50
|79.4
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|49
|72.1
|Sebastian Baez
|44
|86.3
|Tallon Greek Railway
|42
|85.7
Greek Track Smashes Titles Record
At the start of the year, only three players had won six titles in one season on the ATP Challenger Tour. But in 2021 alone, a further three players equaled that record, with Greekpoor (8), Bonzi (6) and Baez (6) lifting trophy after trophy.
The 25-year-old Greek track conquered the record for most crowns in a season with his victory in Tenerife, Spain. The following week, he would add an unprecedented eighth piece of titled silverware in the Slovak capital Bratislava. In fact, since Novak Djokovic’s fall at the US Open, the Dutchman hasn’t lost a game for the rest of the year. He would take five consecutive titles on the ATP Challenger Tour in October and November, dominating the clay courts of Murcia and Napoli I & II, before moving to the clay courts of Tenerife and Bratislava. His 25-game winning streak is the longest in Challenger history.
Bonzi, meanwhile, set the tone in 2021, becoming the first of the trio to reach the six-title milestone. His victories at Potchefstroom and Ostrava were followed by a 20-race win streak, with four consecutive trophies in Segovia, Saint-Tropez, Cassis and Rennes.
Baez reached a leading nine finals in 2021, all on clay, with titles on Chilean soil in Concepcion and Santiago I & II, as well as Zagreb, Buenos Aires and Campinas.
Teen Titans
Nine different teens accounted for a total of 15 Challenger titles this year, with Holger Rune (4), Juan Manuel Cerundolo (3) and Jiri Lehecka (2) the only players with multiple crowns.
At 18 years and 6 months, Rune became the fourth youngest player to win his fourth Challenger title. Only 17-year-old Richard Gasquet (2003) and 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz (2021) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (2018) were younger.
Cerundolo made Argentine history this year, becoming his country’s third-youngest player to win three Challenger titles. Only Juan Martin del Potro and Guillermo Coria were younger when they took home their third trophy.
Alcaraz, Dominic Stricker, Dalibor Svrcina, Brandon Nakashima, Carlos Gimeno Valero and Giulio Zeppieri were the only other teen winners of the year. At 18 years and 18 days, Alcaraz became the youngest champion of 2021 with his victory in Oeiras, Portugal.
|Player
|Title
|Age
|Carlos Alcaraza placeholder image
|Oeiras, BY
|18 years, 8 days
|Holger Rune
|Biella, ITALY
|18 years, 1 month
|Holger Rune
|San Marino, SMR
|18 years, 3 months
|Holger Rune
|Verona, ITALY
|18 years, 3 months
|Holger Rune
|Bergamo, ITALY
|18 years, 6 months
|Dominic Stricker
|Lugano, SU
|18 years, 7 months
|Dalibor Svrcina
|Prague, JUNE
|18 years, 10 months
Biggest movers to top 100
The top four players to the year-end top 100 won multiple Challenger titles in 2021. Cerundolo led the way, jumping 252 places to a year-end position of No. 89 in the FedEx ATP rankings.
|Player
|Position jump
|Year-end 2020 – 2021
|2021 titles
|Juan Manuel Cerundolo
|+252
|341 – 89
|3
|Jenson Brooksby
|+251
|307 – 56
|3
|Alex Molcan
|+225
|312 – 87
|2
|Sebastian Baez
|+212
|309 – 97
|6
Title Leaders by country
Players from 35 countries won titles this year. Argentina showed off 20 titles from 11 different players on the tour, while the United States took a close second with 19 wins.
The Argentine contingent even tied the record for most titles in a season, with Argentina 2016, Argentina 2007 and France 2005 the other members of the ’20 Titles Club’. Baez led the charge with six crowns, alongside Cerundolo with three and Etcheverry and Coria with two apiece.
Dimitar Kuzmanov became the first Challenger champion from Bulgaria since Grigor Dimitrov in 2011, with his title in Barcelona.
Country
titles
winners
Argentina
20
Baez-6, JM Cerundolo-3, Etcheverry-2, Coria-2, Cachin-1, Bagnis-1, F Cerundolo-1, Carabelli-1, Mena-1, Tirante-1, Ficovich-1
United States
19
Brooksby-3, Kozlov-3, Eubanks-2, Krueger-2, Nakashima-2, Korda-1, McDonald-1, Fratangelo-1, Sock-1, Tiafoe-1, Wolf-1, Cressy-1
Spain
11
Taberner-3, Zapata Miralles-2, Munar-1, Gimeno Valero-1, Carballes Baena-1, Alcaraz-1, Vilella Martinez-1, Martinez-1
France
11
|Bonzi-6, Rinderknech-1, Couacaud-1, Lestienne-1, Grenier-1, Blancaneaux-1
ATP Tour & ATP Challenger Tour winners
Four players won both the ATP Tour and the ATP Challenger Tour this year.
|Player
|ATP Tour title
|ATP Challenger Title(s)
|Juan Manuel Cerundolo
|Cordoba
|Rome, ITA; Como, ITA; Banja Luka, BIH
|Sebastian Korda
|Parma
|Quimper, FRAI
|Carlos Alcaraza placeholder image
|You may
|Oeiras, BY
|Soonwoo Kwon
|Nur-Sultan
|Biella, ITALY
Double title leaders
Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral dominated the double circuit in 2021, with which they together had six team titles to their name. Making the most of their home soil opportunities, the Portuguese duo won trophies in Oeiras, Braga and Maia I & II, while also having the upper hand in Tenerife, Spain and Manama, Bahrain. Frenchman Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul won the second most titles of any team, winning five trophies together.
Orlando Luz has won the most doubles titles of any player, winning eight times with four different partners. He was victorious alongside Rafael Matos (4), Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (2), Sergio Galdos (1) and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (1).
Quick Facts
- A total of 39 different players enjoyed their maiden moments of glory this year. Holger Rune was the youngest of the group at 18 years and 1 month, while 28-year-old Italian Franco Agamenone was the oldest.
- 30 . in total #NextGenATP Stars (born 2000 or later) won titles. Jenson Brooksby became the youngest ever to win three titles in the first four months of a Challenger season. His 19-2 score through April was the second best start to a season, behind Janko Tipsarevic’s 20-0 record in 2017.
- Qualifications claimed 10 titles, with Zizou Bergs winning the entire game twice and winning seven games in eight days, in both St. Petersburg and Lille.
- Longest final: The longest final registered at three hours and seven minutes, with Nikola Milojevic beating Dimitar Kuzmanov 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(5) in Zadar, Croatia.
- Shortest completed final: After 46 minutes, Mats Moraing defeated Hugo Gaston 6-2, 6-1 in Tulln, Austria.
- Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Flavio Cobolli contested the first final for all teens in Rome since 2017.
- Oldest winners: The 2021 ATP Challenger Tour featured two champions aged 35 and over. A 37-year-old Andreas Seppi won in Biella, Italy, while a 35-year-old Pablo Cuevas was victorious in Lyon, France.
- Four players this year at least one match point saved in a Challenger final: Emilio Gomez (3) in Salinas, Mats Moraing (2) in Forli, Max Purcell (1) in Nur-Sultan and Lukas Lacko (1) in Mallorca.
- Liam Broady won his first title in his eighth last appearance. It is the second most finals to have won a first title in Challenger history, with Jan-Lennard Struff and Martin Rodriguez both claiming their first crowns in their ninth final.
- Tallon Greek Railways Win streak of 25 matches is the longest in Challenger history, surpassing Juan Ignacio Chela’s 24 straight wins in 2001.
- Francisco Cerundolo and Juan Manuel Cerundolo became the sixth pair of brothers to win titles in the same season.
- At 15 years and 10 months, Gabriel Debru became the fifth youngest player to win a Challenger match since 2000, with his first round victory in Roanne, France. The Frenchman rallied from a set-down to beat Andrea Pellegrino 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 before falling to eventual champion Hugo Grenier.
- At number 874 Dominic Stricker became the lowest ranked champion in Challenger history with its win in Lugano, Switzerland.
- At 40 years and 1 month, Feliciano Lopez became the second 40 year old finalist in Challenger history and joined Ivo Karlovic (Houston 2019) with his second place finish in Tenerife.
