David Quinn Named Olympic Men’s Hockey Coach





Former coach of the New York RangersDavid Quinnwas elevated to US Olympic head coach, replacing Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan after the NHL withdrew from Olympic participation. The move was to be expected. Quinn was the only member of the original Olympic coaching staff with NHL or US hockey coaching experience and not currently on an NHL coaching staff. To be called the head coach under these circumstances is bittersweet in some ways, Quinn said. I’ve never been so excited about an opportunity, Sullivan was named US Olympic head coach in July but resigned the role after the NHL withdrew from the Olympics last week due to COVID-19 disrupting the season. Quinn was originally named an Olympic assistant coach in September along with the Nashville Predators head coachJohn Hynes,penguins assistant Todd Reirden and old NHL goalkeeperRyan Miller, who retired earlier this year. Quinns staff is announced. Quinn was Rangers head coach from 2018 until last May, when he was fired after the team missed the playoffs. He was also an assistant to the US at the 2007, 2012 and 2016 World Championships. In 2018, University of Wisconsin Head Coach Tony Granatocoached the US to a quarterfinal exit in PyeongChang. Beijing will be the second consecutive Olympics without active NHL players. The US roster, which will include players in US minor leagues, European leagues and the NCAA, as in 2018, will be announced in mid-January. US Hockey officials have spent months working on contingency non-NHL roster plans, dating back to when the NHL committed to participate last year. Quinn, who also coached Boston University from 2013-18, said he is familiar with most of the professional players discussed, but not so much with their recent play. John Vanbiesbrouck, announced Monday as the new GM, noted that NCAA players had a major impact on the 2018 U.S. Olympic team. Ryan Donato led that team in goals. The University of Denvers Troy Terryled the team in assists. Both are now in the NHL. All college players who accept an invitation to this Olympic team will miss part of the NCAA season, just like they were four years ago. Stepping up to play for your country in the Olympics is a great opportunity, and we believe they will see it that way, said Vanbiesbrouck. We know they will miss some matches, but this is an opportunity to give your country a boost. Replace Vanbiesbrouck Bill Guerin, whose departure was also expected because he is GM of the Minnesota Wild. Vanbiesbrouck, a retired All-Star goalkeeper who played with Guerin on the Olympic team in 1998, is an assistant executive director of hockey operations at USA Hockey. Guerin was named GM on December 14, replacing Stan Bowman, who resigned in October after investigating allegations of sexual assault in 2010 with the Chicago Blackhawks, revealed he was aware of the situation and did not report it to authorities. The Associated Press contributed to this report. OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us! Follow @nbcolympictalk

