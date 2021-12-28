Results Week 12 – West Somerset Table Tennis League





House Away Points Basement Dwellers Falling stars 34 – 6 house martyrs Wiveliscombe 22 – 22 Division 1 Shooting Stars played their last game of the year when they visited title challengers, Basement Dwellers. The home side were on top form from the start and the visitors struggled to react with any success. The hard hitting Toby Kerslake scored an unopposed maximum for the home side to claim the player of the match prize. Vince Court also scored a maximum, with Paul Rees adding an outstanding 7 singles points. Another doubles maximum gave Basement Dwellers a resounding 34-point win as they ramped up their championship challenge. Maybe it was the thought of Christmas pudding, but Shooting Stars never got into the game. In singles, Geoff Williams made a modest impression with 4, with Robin Arkell adding the final single point. Geoff and Robin then combined in the doubles to save a lone run. The highlight of the evening was about half way through when some excellent hot mince pies were consumed. At the end of the match, Shooting Stars left with 6 points for their efforts and hoping that their letter to Santa will bring better results next year. There was an intriguing match between title contenders, House Martyns, and previous runner-up, Wiveliscombe. Throughout the evening there was little between the scores and the lead kept changing between the teams. The first game was another epic 5-setter between Scott Milton and John Edbrooke, with three sets on the line. When John won the final point, the stage was set for an exciting match. For House Martyns, Scott Milton won the rest of his games, scoring 8. Curtis King found the visitors difficult to play and his 4 singles points put a slight dent in his average. The two-handed Sifa Vea played as a substitute for the home team and added a valuable 3 singles points. The doubles was also hotly contested with the entire match resting on the final doubles. The home side won this exciting game by 3 points to 1 and won the overall doubles by a single point, for a total of 7. Final score for House Martyns: 22 points. For the visitors, John Edbrooke maintained his form to score the only maximum of the evening for the Player of the Match award. The remaining singles points were scored by David Woodland with an excellent 7. In doubles, Ben Cooper helped his team to 6 points. When the scorecard was added up, Wiveliscombe had also scored 22 points. With the match tied, a lot will depend on the results of the other challenging teams. Once everyone has recovered from the festivities, it looks like it’s going to be an interesting second half of the season. Division 1 Team p W d l Points 1 gnomes 9 5 0 4 216 2 Residents 7 6 0 1 205 3 house martyrs 7 5 1 1 198 4 Wiveliscombe 5 3 1 1 130 5 Falling stars 6 0 0 6 82 6 Roy’s Boys 3 1 0 2 58 7 white horse 5 0 0 5 43 Division 2 Team p W d l Points 1 escapes 5 4 0 1 125 2 All kinds of 4 3 0 1 104 3 bums 4 1 0 3 90 4 hawks 5 1 0 4 84 Geoff Williams – Press Officer TABLES: SECTION 1 Gnomes 216 Basement Residents 205 House Martyns 198 Wiveliscombe 130 Shooting stars 82 Roy’s Boys 58 White horse 43 DIVISION 2 Minehead Breakaways 125 Miscellaneous 104 Drifters 90 Hawks 84

