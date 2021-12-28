Boland’s leading role for Australia adds an extra layer of meaning | Ash 2021-22

there were four moments over the first two days of Ashes third match when the Melbourne Cricket Ground rose, on the move and in voice, to hometown bowler Scott Boland on his Test debut. The second time was when he took his first wicket, as Mark Woods’ resignation was confirmed by the video umpire. The third time was when Boland, batting at number 11, scored his first runs with a lead through the slipcordon.

Those on either side were more important. The first, before the match started, when Aunt Joy Murphy spoke to Wandin during the welcome to the country, pointing out the rarity of an Indigenous Australian cricketer representing this team. The guttural sound from the stands was spontaneous and moving.

The fourth time was right at the end of the second day, in the shade of stumps, when Boland tore two English wickets in the space of three balls, his first major impact on the match. If England had ended the day with two wickets they would have stayed in the match. By four o’clock the calculus had changed drastically.

Bolands’ story is in many ways representative of the treatment of Indigenous Australians in the nation’s modern incarnation. He didn’t know his lineage until he was in his twenties, when his family learned that Bolands’ grandfather was descended from the Gulidjan people of western Victoria. For so many people and for so long, that kind of heritage was hidden or ignored. The Boland family embraced it instead, in a learning process that is still ongoing.

In 2018 I spoke about this with Boland. My brother and I [Nick] are both similar, he said. We didn’t know what to think at first, but the more we talked about it with our family and the more people we got to know through the [Cricket Australia] Indigenous program, the more we understood where we fit in and how we could help. Me and Dan Christian talked about it, and Ben Abbatangelo who was captain of the Australian Indigenous side. So the more we talked about it, the more comfortable we felt being involved.

There is no way to flatter the history of Australian crickets on aboriginal people. It’s a gap in the game. Often registered by the colonial names Johnny Mullagh and Twopenny, Unaarrimin and Murrumgunarrimin played one first-class match for Victoria and New South Wales in the 1800s, respectively. Jack Marsh and Alec Henry played a handful of state games in the early 1900s, as did Eddie Gilbert in the 1930s. The final three were all pushed out of the game due to improper rejection of their bowling moves by white umpires and administrators. Two more famous Aboriginal cricketers played first-class matches between Gilberts last in 1936 and Jason Gillespies first in 1995.

Scott Boland celebrates after taking the wicket from England’s Jack Leach. Photo: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP

Until Boland, Gillespie was the only Indigenous man to play test cricket for Australia, with Faith Thomas in 1958 and Ashleigh Gardner being the only women as of 2019. Where Australian Football and Rugby League are now rich in Indigenous heroes, cricket still lags behind. The road to change this remains long and difficult.

All this means that Bolands’ appearance in a baggy green cap would have been hugely important no matter what he did on the pitch. The extra layer was added with its dramatic finale on the second day. He was picked in this Ashes XI not for symbolism, but for his ability to bash the ball into an often unresponsive MCG deck, where he had previously taken 91 first-class wickets at an average of 25, while others struggled .

England opener Haseeb Hameed had survived a devastating opening punch from Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, making it through 30 deliveries and driving Starc to the ground for four. It was a typical Boland delivery that knocked him over, slammed a ball into the surface so that he jumped off the seam and grabbed the edge of an unhappily handled bat. When England’s use of a night watchman was undone, Jack Leach diligently left his second delivery on a wider line to hear him clip his stump after crawling back in. The spectators lifted in time with Boland’s raised fist.

It was a special moment, while it should not paint a false harmonious picture. The MCG is also a ground where Australian football Aboriginal champion Adam Goodes was booed after speaking out about the treatment of his people. Ugliness abounds in the relationship between the continent’s original inhabitants and the colonial nation pushing them to the margins.

You hear the way people talk in the general community, in general conversation, you would hear their comments and things like that, Boland said in that interview. I think the more people are educated about different cultures, the more they understand. It’s more mainstream now that Indigenous culture is a big part of Australian history and the Australian community. There is hope in that, and also the reality that each step forward underlines how much remains to be taken.