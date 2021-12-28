What Georgia DC Dan Lanning Said About Michigan Football Fouls?





BEACH DISHES, Fla. Day 1 of the media aspect of the Capital One Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff Semifinals has kicked off in earnest, and it kicked off with the Georgia side of things on Monday morning. While a few Bulldogs defensive players met the media via Buzz, perhaps the most instructive of UGA’s vaunted defensive striker from Dan Lanning, the outgoing defensive coordinator who will be Oregons new head coach after the season is over. He is well aware of Michigan’s success on the ground, the dominance of the offensive lines, the explosiveness of the Wolverines, and the comprehensive, well-rounded nature of the offensive attack. We extrapolated what Lanning said about the corn and blue from his general meeting with the press. Here’s what he had to say about Michigan football. List The 10 Best Moments of the 2021 Michigan Football Regular Season









On the attack line of Michigan and run game

Yes, Michigan plays soccer. You have to give credit to Coach Harbaugh and Coach Gattis, with the way they have running backs who can run the ball. They use tight ends the way many people don’t use tight ends these days, similar in some ways to what our transgression does. They run fast and play football. They demand some physicality up front, which I know we’re excited to see, and then they have the ability to attack you in the field. I just think they show a great balance in the way they prepare, in the way they play the game, and it’s going to be a physical football game, which I know we really appreciate. On Cade McNamaras Throwing Move

For our schematic, I don’t think we change much in the way we attack that, but I do think it has an extremely fast release. That is shown on film. He is very precise in the way he delivers the ball and the fact that he can release it from different passing angles is unique. For us there will always be an emphasis on influencing the passer and how that looks can vary from game to game, but for him it’s no different for us. We want to be able to get our hands up, get into passing lanes. We want to be able to get close to him and get some hard throws and we want to make sure he has to throw into tight windows. But he has shown that he can. He’s going to give us a chance. We have to go out and do our best to stop that. At Michigan football explosive despite being a power team

Yes absolutely. Starting with the explosive play, I think you’ll see that on offense they are very creative with what they do and they do a great job attacking poor eye discipline. There are multiple plays that they use to set up the next play, whether it’s play-action runs to put down play-action shots, whether it’s their deceptive game with reverses, faggots. They do a great job of using tricks to get the ball down, extend it across the field, as well as those shots. Why Hassan Haskins Been So Dominant Lately?

Big question. Hassan and basically their entire backfield, those guys are extremely physical. They run fast. I know for us personally we’ve seen a lot of movies of these guys breaking tackles, and the way they run, they run fast. Very rarely do they run to avoid contact. They run to make contact. I think that shows in the way they play week after week, but they have a really disciplined approach. They’re going to make sure they put an emphasis on running the ball, which has proven a lot with Hassan and all of their running backs.

